ALBRIGHT UMC MEAL
Albright United Methodist Church, in Rheatown, will host a curbside Sunday dinner on April 2, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost is $12 per box. The menu will include turkey and dressing and ham, gravy and all the trimmings, including three vegetables, a roll and dessert.
AJ WOMEN’S CLUB BOARD MEETING
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club Executive Board will meet Tuesday, March 28, at 10:30 a.m., at the clubhouse. All board members are urged to attend.
BEERSHEBA CEMETERY ASSOCIATION MEETING
The annual meeting of the Beersheba Cemetery Association will be held Sunday, March 26, at 2 p.m., at the home of Shirley Reed, 110 New Hope Rd. Anyone interested in the upkeep of the cemetery for the summer months should attend.
BAILEYTON AREA HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING
The Baileyton Area Historical Society will meet at 6 p.m. this Monday, March 27, at the Baileyton United Methodist Church, 1034 Baileyton Main St., in Baileyton. All interested persons are invited to attend. Please enter the church at the doors under the drive through. For more information, text 423-620-8580.
BEWLEY’S CHAPEL MEAL
Bewley’s Chapel Church, 1733 Bewley’s Chapel Road, will have a supper on March 31, beginning at 6 p.m. The menu will consist of chicken noodle casserole, baked beans, cole slaw, mashed potatoes, dessert and drink. Cost is free but donations will be accepted. The Rev. Steve Ryman is host pastor.
CORGIS OF GREENEVILLE EASTER EVENT
The newly formed group Corgis of Greeneville will host an Easter egg hunt kickoff on April 1, from 1-3 p.m. at David Crockett Birthplace State Park in Limestone. This event is for Corgi dogs only. Professional photos will be taken and costumes provided. All dogs must be on a leash. Attendees should be $15 for membership dues. To RSVP or for more information, call Jenny at 423-972-5079 or Victoria at 786-999-5675.
GREENEVILLE KIWANIS CLUB MEETING
The Greeneville Kiwanis Club meets on the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge, 540 East Andrew Johnson Hwy.
GREENEVILLE PARKS & RECREATION ‘SPRING FLING’
Greeneville Parks and Recreation will host its annual “Spring Fling” on Saturday, April 1, beginning at 10 a.m. Children’s egg hunts and other activities are planned. The event is free.
HORSE CREEK MISSION BENEFIT SUPPER, SINGING
A benefit singing and supper to help with funeral expenses for Jonathan Graham will be held this Saturday, March 25, at Horse Creek Mission Church. The meal will begin at 4 p.m. Cost is by donation. The menu will include pinto beans, fried potatoes, coleslaw, cornbread and dessert. There will be a cake auction. The singers will include Living Sanctuary, the Saults Family, No Name But His, Brandon and Brooke McInturff and The Principals.
MT. PISGAH CEMETERY ASSOCIATION MEETING
The annual meeting of the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Association will be held Tuesday, March 28, at 6:30 p.m., in the Mt. Pisgah Church Fellowship Hall.
SOUTH GREENE BAND BAZAAR
The 13th Annual Band Bazaar will be held Saturday, April 1 at South Greene High School. Cost to attend is a donation at the gate. A benefit auction will begin at 10 a.m., followed by live music and a car show. Concessions will be available and there will be shopping vendors on site. All proceeds benefit the band programs at South Greene Middle and High Schools.
VFW POST 1990 MEETING
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1990 meets on the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW Post, located at 70 Harlan Dr., in Greeneville.