AMERICAN LEGION
The American Legion Post No. 64 and auxiliary meets the first Monday of the month at 101 Longview Dr. Light refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend.
ANDREW JOHNSON WOMEN’S CLUB
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club will have it’s May Meeting Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Andrew Johnson Clubhouse. Please RSVP for lunch at a cost of $10.
APPALACHIAN HELPING HANDS
The Appalachian Helping Hands ministry is a clothes closet with household items and toiletries located in the St. James Community Center across from St. James Lutheran Church, 3220 St. James Road. The Jacob’s Well free lunches are held on the first Thursdays and third Saturdays of each month from 10:30 a.m. until noon. A monthly food distribution is held through Second Harvest of Northeast Tennessee every fourth Thursday at 9:30 a.m. There is never a cost for service. Call 423-636-0098 during regular business hours for more information.
BEERSHEBA CEMETERY
Beersheba Cemetery Association will have the annual decoration of graves on May 15.
CARTER’S CHAPEL UMC
Carter’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 7810 Lonesome Pine Trail, Cemetery Decoration is Saturday and Sunday. Donations appreciated.
CEDAR HILL CEMETERY
Decoration of graves will be May 15 at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4170 Newport Highway. Donations appreciated for the upkeep of the cemetery.
CEDAR CREEK COMMUNITY YARD SALE
The Cedar Creek Community Yard Sale will be Saturday, beginning around 8 a.m. Several homes in the community are expected to participate. Cedar Creek Church of God will also be selling breakfast from Chick-fil-A, and will have booths set up as a fundraiser for the church youth group.
ELBERT KINSER MARINE CORPS LEAGUE
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment No. 615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive.
FEMA CERT TRAINING
Bee Well Outpost, 3845 Houston Valley Road, will be having a FEMA CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) Training May 18-22. The cost for materials is $35. FEMA CERT is a 20-hour course that trains a person for disaster preparedness. For more information, email Jim Ingersoll at jci143@icloud.com or call Kanen James at 727-386-0124.
FLEA MARKET & SWAP MEET
The U.S. Military Vets MC and the Greeneville VFW Post 1990 will host its 2nd annual Flea Market & Swap Meet on May 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the post home, located at 70 Harlan St. Vendor space is available. Proceeds will benefit veterans in the community. To learn more, email greenevillevetfleamarket@gmail.com.
FREE EYE CARE SERVICES
Applications are being distributed now for the 2022 Free Visual Clinic for Greeneville-Greene County. The program offers free eye exams and prescription eyeglasses to local individuals with financial need. The forms to apply for the free services are available at the Greene County Health Department, 810 W. Church St. The forms must be completed and returned on May 17, between the hours of 8-11 a.m., at Trinity United Methodist Church. Proof of income documents must be submitted along with the application form. For more information, call the Greene County Health Department at 423-798-1749.
GETHSEMANE UMC CEMETERY
Decoration of graves at Gethsemane United Methodist Church Cemetery, 155 S. Water Fork Road, will be May 15.
GREENEVILLE CHRISTIAN WOMEN’S CLUB
The Greeneville Christian Women’s Prayer Connection will be May 13 at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 211 N. Main Street. All women are invited. Reservations are not required. The Greeneville Christian Women’s Luncheon will be May 20 at noon at the Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 201 N. Main Street. The speaker will be Patsie Diamond of Dublin, Virginia. Her topic will be “You Only Need ONE Relationship.” The feature will be a Trivia game and the vocalists will be Jack and Miriam Kirkendall. All women are invited. For reservations, call Joyce Harness at 423-234-0023.
LOST MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY CLUBThe Lost Mountain Community Club will meet May 10 at 7 p.m. at the Lost Mountain Community Center, 9567 Horton Highway.
GREENE COUNTY REPUBLICAN WOMEN
The Greene County Republican Women will meet May 12 at noon at the Harvest Family Restaurant, at 3124 West Andrew Johnson Hwy. All candidates will be welcome to come and comment on the election. Reservations are required and lunch is $15. For reservations call Nancy Wilson at 423-639-3314, or Joy Rader Nunnally, 423-552-8793.
MT. HEBRON CEMETERY
Decoration will be held Sunday at Mt. Hebron Cemetery. There will be someone available to accept donations to help with the upkeep of the cemetery.
NEW BETHEL CPC CEMETERY
The decoration at New Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery will be held May 15. All donations will be greatly appreciated for the upkeep of the cemetery.
PINEY GROVE FWBC
Annual decoration day for Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church in the White Sands Community will be observed May 8. Please remove flowers after 2 weeks for mowing to resume.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN
South Central Ruritan will be hosting the following on May 14, Country Breakfast from 7-11 a.m., Market Days from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., and the TNT Lawnmower Pull starting at 4 p.m.
VETERAN TO VETERAN CAFE
Caris Healthcare is sponsoring a free Veteran to Veteran Cafe on May 13 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Peggy Ann Bakery. This event is free for all veterans and their family. Freshly made doughnuts and coffee will be served. There is no meeting, just great conversation and fellowship. For more information, call Renee Lowery at 423-638-2226.
VFW POST NO. 1990
The VFW Post No. 1990 meets the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at 70 Harlan St.