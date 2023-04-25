AMERICAN LEGION MEETING
The American Legion Post # 64 and auxiliary will have their monthly meeting on Monday, May 1, at the local post, 101 Longview Drive in Greeneville. Refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m. Status meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Post officers will be elected to serve the term from June 5, 2023 through May 6, 2024. All veterans are welcome to attend.
BEERSHEBA LODGE STEAK SUPPER
Beersheba Masonic Lodge on Houston Valley Road will have a steak supper on Saturday, May 6, from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
BAILEYTON METHODIST YARD SALE
Baileyton Methodist Church, 1034 Baileyton Main Street, will host a “Ginormous Yard Sale” in the church fellowship hall Thursday-Saturday, May 4-6. The three-day sale will begin at 8 a.m. each day. The sale will close on Saturday at noon. All proceeds will be used to benefit the Baileyton community. For more details, call 423-329-2719.
BEWLEY’S CHAPEL SUPPER
Bewley’s Chapel Church will host a supper on the Friday, April 28 at 6 p.m. The menu will be turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes, peas, dessert and drink. Cost is free, but donations will be accepted. The church is located at 1733 Bewley’s Chapel Road. The Rev. Steve Ryman is host pastor.
CANEY BRANCH VFD FIREMAN’S FEAST
The Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department will hosts its annual Fireman’s Feast on Sunday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the fire hall, located at 11423 Newport Hwy. A turkey and ham dinner, along with dessert and drink, will be available. Cost is $10 per plate. All proceeds benefit the fire department.
CEDAR CREEK COMMUNITY YARD SALE
The Cedar Creek Community Yard Sale will be held Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6 starting at 8 a.m. both days. The event is being held in conjunction with Cedar Creek Days, which is planned for May 6, starting at 10 a.m.
CEDAR HILL CPC CLOTHING GIVEAWAY
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Hwy., Greenville, will be having a clothing giveaway this Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are welcome.
CHIPS FAMILY VIOLENCE SHELTER FUNDRAISER
The Change Is Possible (CHIPS) Family Violence Shelter will be host a “Little Black Dress Event” fundraiser on May 20 from 7-10 p.m. at the Greeneville Moose Lodge. Sponsorship packages are available. Call 423-743-0022 for more details.
GREENEVILLE OES MEETING
Greeneville Chapter No. 223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will have their regular stated meeting May 11 at 7 p.m. at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge hall. There will be a fellowship meal starting at 5:30 in the dining hall.
KIDS FISHING DAY
The Ogle Neas Kids Fishing Day on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Dillard Place, located on Viking Mountain Road in Upper Paint Creek. From the Asheville Highway, turn left onto Viking Mountain Road and go about three miles. The Dillard Place will be on the right. This free fishing event is open to youth ages 12 and under. Bring your own fishing equipment. Food will be available for purchase. Sponsors are the Cherokee Chapter of Trout Unlimited, the Unaka Ranger District of the Cherokee National Forest, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
KIWANIS CLUB MEETING
The Kiwanis Club of Greeneville will meet May 4 and May 18 at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge dining hall on the 11-E Bypass at noon. The civic organization meets the first and third Thursday of every month. For more information, contact Donna Holt at 404-401-2241.
LOST MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY CENTER SUPPER
The Lost Mountain Community Center will host a soup bean (with cornbread) and hot dog supper this Friday, April 28, from 5-8 p.m., at the community center, located at 9576 Horton Highway. Plates will include a dessert and drink. Cost is by donation. Carry outs will be available. A cake and pie auction will be held at 6 and 7 p.m. Proceeds from the meal will benefit the community center and and its grounds maintenance.
MIDWAY FELLOWSHIP CHURCH YARD SALE
Midway Fellowship Church will have a benefit yard sale on Saturday, May 6, beginning at 8 a.m.
MOHAWK RURITAN DINNER
The Mohawk Ruritan Club will host its Fifth Sunday Dinner on April 30, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Mohawk Community Center, located on Saville Loop in Mohawk. Cost is $10 adults and $5 children 11 and under. The menu will consist of turkey and dress or baked ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, bread and dessert. No drinks will be served. This is a curb-side pickup event only. There will be no inside dining. Call Tim Wisecarver at 423-312-6406 for more details.
MOSHEIM OES MEETING
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will have their regular stated meeting May 15 at 7 p.m. in the Moshiem Masonic Lodge hall. There will be a fellowship meal starting at 5:30 p.m. in the dining hall.
MT. HEBRON BREAKFAST
The Mt. Hebron Church Men of Faith and LOAM will host a breakfast this Saturday, April 29, from 7 to 10 a.m., at the Glendale Community Center, 3451 Buckingham Road. The menu will include: eggs, hash browns, biscuits, gravy, pancakes, bacon, sausage and ham. Cost is by donation. Proceeds will help to meet needs in the community.
PINE GROVE CHURCH YARD SALE
Pine Grove Church, located on Bright Hope Road, off Warrensburg Road, in Greene County, will host a yard sale on May 5-6, beginning at 8 a.m. both days.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN YARD SALE
The WELCA group of St. James Lutheran Church will be having their annual Yard Sale in the community center cafeteria, 3205 St. James Road, across the road from the church, on Thursday, May 11-12, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Lunch will also be available.
SUNRISE CHURCH SPAGHETTI SUPPER
The community being invited to a free spaghetti supper on Sunday, April 30, at 6 p.m., at Sunrise Missionary Baptist Church, at exit 23, in Bulls Gap. The menu will consist of spaghetti, green beans, bread sticks, tea, lemonade and cake. Carry out or dine in.