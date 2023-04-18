ANDREW JOHNSON WOMEN’S CLUB EXEC. MEETING
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club Executive Board will meet Tuesday, April 25, at 10:30 a.m., at the clubhouse. All board members are urged to attend.
BEERSHEBA LODGE STEAK SUPPER
Beersheba Masonic Lodge on Houston Valley Road will have a steak supper this Saturday, April 22, from 4:30-7 p.m.
BEWLEY’S CHAPEL SUPPER
Bewley’s Chapel Church will host a supper on April 28 at 6 p.m. The menu will be turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes, peas, dessert and drink. Cost is free, but donations will be accepted. The church is located at 1733 Belwey’s Chapel Road. The Rev. Steve Ryman is host pastor.
CEDAR HILL CPC SHEPHERD’S TABLE MEAL
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free hot meals on Monday, April 17, from 11 a.m. to noon, at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time to pick up a meal.
CHIPS FAMILY VIOLENCE SHELTER FUNDRAISER
The Change Is Possible (CHIPS) Family Violence Shelter will be host a “Little Black Dress Event” fundraiser on May 20 from 7-10 p.m. at the Greeneville Moose Lodge. Sponsorship packages are available. Call 423-743-0022 for more details.
CIGAR BOX GUITAR & BLUES FESTIVAL
The inaugural Cigar Box Guitar & Blues Festival will be held April 22 at the Greene County Fairgrounds. The event will live blues musical acts, vendors, food trucks and other family-friendly activities. Scheduled performers are Memphis Lightning, Kris Rowdy, The Long Road, Thirstating, The Breedloves and Jimmie D & the Big Blues Band. Gates open at 9 a.m. The music will start at 10 a.m. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Kids 12 and under are free. The event is being sponsored as a fundraiser for the Andrew Johnson VFW Post 1990 to benefit Greene County veterans and their families. For more details, call John Dixon at 423-470-6326.
DAVY CROCKETT BEEKEEPERS ASSOCIATION MEETING
The Davy Crockett Beekeepers Association will meet the Monday, April 24 at the Greene County Farm Bureau, 1431 West Main Street, in Greeneville. Beginning beekeepers will have a question-and-answer time starting at 6:30 p.m.. The regular monthly meeting will start at 7 p.m.
GREENE CO. CLERK MOBILE VEHICLE REGISTRATION
The Greene County Clerk Vehicle Registration Mobile Service will be on a regular schedule for the week of April 18-21. The locations and times are: Mosheim Town Hall, April 18, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Tusculum Town Hall, April 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Baileyton Town Hall, April 20, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., and Camp Creek Ruritan Memorial Park Pavilion, April 21, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
JUICING WORKSHOP
A free class on the basics of juicing fruits and vegetables will be held Thursday, April 20, from 6-8 p.m., at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 710 Asheville Highway, next door to the Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Attendees will receive free recipes and learn about the physiological benefits of juicing. Call 423-638-5014 for more information.
KIDS FISHING DAY
The Ogle Neas Kids Fishing Day on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Dillard Place, located on Viking Mountain Road in Upper Paint Creek. From the Asheville Highway, turn left onto Viking Mountain Road and go about three miles. The Dillard Place will be on the right. This free fishing event is open to youth ages 12 and under. Bring your own fishing equipment. Food will be available for purchase. Sponsors are the Cherokee Chapter of Trout Unlimited, the Unaka Ranger District of the Cherokee National Forest, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
LOST MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY CENTER SUPPER
The Lost Mountain Community Center will host a soup bean (with cornbread) /hot dog supper on Friday, April 28, from 5-8 p.m., at the community center, located at 9576 Horton Highway. Plates will include a dessert and drink. Cost is by donation. Carry outs will be available. A cake and pie auction will be held at 6 and 7 p.m. Proceeds from the meal will benefit the community center and and its grounds maintenance.
MIDWAY FELLOWSHIP MEAL
Midway Fellowship Church will host its “Feed the Community” meal on Thursday, April 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the church. Attendees can either dine in or pick up their meal. The menu will be spaghetti, bread and dessert.
MOHAWK RURITAN DINNER
The Mohawk Ruritan Club will host its Fifth Sunday Dinner on April 30, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Mohawk Community Center, located on Saville Loop in Mohawk. Cost is $10 adults and $5 children 11 and under. The menu will consist of turkey and dress or baked ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, bread and dessert. No drinks will be served. This is a curb-side pickup event only. There will be no inside dining. Call Tim Wisecarver at 423-312-6406 for more details.
NEWCOMER CLUB MEETING
The Newcomer Club of Greeneville will meet April 27 at 10 a.m. at Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Lunch reservations are due by April 23. Reservations can be made by call 423-426-8796 or 423-525-6118.
NOLACHUCKEY RURITAN SPAGHETTI SUPPER
The Nolachuckey Ruritan Club will host a spaghetti supper on April 22, from 4-7 p.m. at the St. James Community Center. Cost of the meal is by donation. Proceeds will be used for various community projects. The Nolachuckey Ruritan Club meets on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the St. James Community Center.
SUNRISE CHURCH SPAGHETTI SUPPER
The community being invited to a free spaghetti supper on Sunday, April 30, at 6 p.m., at Sunrise Missionary Baptist Church, at exit 23, in Bulls Gap. The menu will consist of spaghetti, green beans, bread sticks, tea, lemonade and cake. Carry out or dine in.
VIRTUAL REALITY WORKSHOP
The Mosheim Public Library will host a virtual reality workshop and demonstration on Monday, April 17, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome. The event will be led by Shawn Hoffman. The library is located at 730 Main St., in Mosheim. For more details, call 423-422-7937.
ZION CEMETERY ASSOCIATION MEETING
The Zion Cemetery Association will have its annual meeting on April 16, at 2 p.m., at Zion Methodist Church in Baileyton.