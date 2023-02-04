AMERICAN LEGION MEETING
The American Legion Post 64 and Auxiliary will have their monthly meeting on Monday, Feb. 6, at the local post, 101 Longview Drive. Refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m. The status meeting will begin at 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend.
CEDAR HILL CPC SHEPHERD’S TABLE MEAL
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free hot meals on Monday, Feb. 20, from 11 a.m. to noon, at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time to pick it up.
DADDY-DAUGHTER DANCE
The Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation will have their 17th annual Daddy-Daughter Dance on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 7-9 p.m., at the Greeneville High School gymnasium. Advance tickets are $10 and are available at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center box office. Tickets will also be available at the door for $15. Visit www.facebook.com/GCS for more details.
GC REPUBLICAN PARTY MEETING
The Greene County Republican Party will meet Monday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m., at the Republican headquarters at 914 Snapps Ferry Road. Guest speaker will be Greene County Assessor of Property Chuck Jeffers.
GC REPUBLICAN WOMEN MEETING
The Greene County Republican Women will meet on Thursday Feb. 9, at noon, at the Harvest Family Restaurant, 3124 West Andrew Johnson Hwy. The guest speaker will be Chancellor Douglas T. Jenkins. The cost of lunch is $15. Reservations are required. For reservations, call Nancy Wilson at 423-639-3314 or Joy Rader Nunnally at 423-552-8793.
GOSNELL’S MUSIC FREE COUNTRY CONCERT
Gosnell’s Stereo & Music, 809 Tusculum Boulevard, will host a country concert on Saturday Feb. 11, starting at 2 p.m. The band Southern Addiction. of North Carolina, will headline, along with local talent Weston Brown. The event is free and open to the public.
GREENEVILLE OES MEETING
Greeneville Chapter No. 223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m., at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge hall. There will be a fellowship meal starting at 5:30 p.m..
LICK CREEK VALLEY FOOD, CLOTHES GIVEAWAY
Lick Creek Valley Church, 2515 Mt. Carmel Rd., will have its monthly food and clothing giveaway on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon.
MEDIC BLOOD DRIVE
Medic Regional Blood Center will host a community blood drive in Greeneville on Monday, Feb. 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the West Church Street branch of Heritage Community Bank.
MOSHEIM OES MEETING
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m., in the Moshiem Masonic Lodge hall. There will be a fellowship meal prior to the meeting.
MT. ZION CHURCH MEAL
Mt. Zion Church, in Afton, will host a Country Ham Big Breakfast at Mt. Zion Church, on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 6:30-10 a.m. The menu will consist of country ham, bacon, sausage, homemade biscuits and gravy, eggs, pancakes, fruit, and drink. Cost is a donation. Mt. Zion is located at 1031 Mt. Zion Road. (off the Snapps Ferry Road.) All donations are used to support the community ministry of the Mt. Zion Men.
NOLACHUCKEY RURITAN MEETING
The Nolachuckey Ruritan Club will meet Monday, Feb. 6 at the St. James Community Center. The business meeting is at 6:30 p.m., with the regular meeting to follow at 7 p.m.
PINE GROVE UMC CEMETERY CARETAKERS MEETING
The Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery Caretakers, Inc., will hold its annual meeting on Saturday Feb. 11, at 10 a.m., at the church, located at 3005 Bright Hope Road.