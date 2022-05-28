ALZHEIMER’S TN FUNDRAISER
Caris Healthcare will host a fundraiser to benefit Alzheimer’s Tennessee on June 8 from 7-9 p.m. A Sno-Cone and Smoothie bar will be at the Caris location at 2140 East Andrew Johnson Hwy. A Kids Corner with games for all children is also planned. The icy beverages will be $2 and $4 offering flavors of grape, strawberry, cherry and blue raspberry for the Sno-Cones and non-alcoholic pina coladas, strawberry and lime margaritas, and peach and strawberry smoothies. All proceeds will go to Alzheimer’s Tennessee.
AMERICAN LEGION
The American Legion Post 64 and its auxiliary will meet June 6 at the local post, 101 Longview Drive, just off Snapps Ferry Road. Light refreshments are served at 5:30 p.m. Meeting time is 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend. The group meets monthly on the first Monday.
APPALACHIAN AUDITORIUM
Eugene Wolf will perform the play “The Book of Mamaw” May 28 at 7 p.m. at Appalachian Auditorium, 3220 St. James Road. Admission is $15. Online tickets and more details are available at appalachian-auditorium.org.
BIBLES CHAPEL CEMETERY
Decoration will be held at Bibles Chapel Cemetery in Midway on Sunday, May 29.
CLOTHES CLOSET, FOOD PANTRY
The Riverview Clothes Closet and Food Pantry, located at 1733 Bewley’s Chapel Road, will be open Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and each Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon.
ELBERT KINSER MARINE CORPS LEAGUE
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment No. 615 will meet June 9 at the VFW Post 1990, located at 70 Harlan Drive. The group regularly meets on the second Thursday of each month.
GREENE CO. CHRISTIAN SINGLES
The Greene County Christian Singles Network 21+ will meet May 28 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Lighthouse Assembly of God, 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy., Greeneville.
GREENE GOP MEETING
The Greene County Republican Party will meet June 6 at 6 p.m. at the GOP headquarters, 914 Snapps Ferry Road.
GREENE CO. SHRINE CLUB
The Greene County Shrine Club will meet June 2 at Case Guerrero Restaurant at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison. All Shriners and their guest are invited.
GREENEVILLE THEATRE GUILD
The Greeneville Theatre Guild will present six performances of “Into the Woods” in June at the Capitol Theatre, 104 S. Main St., Greeneville. Show dates are June 3-4 at 7 p.m., June 5 at 2 p.m., June 10-11 at 7 p.m., and June 5 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15. Visit greenevilletheatreguild.org for more details.
HARDIN PARK POOL
The Hardin Park Pool will open for the season on Saturday, May 28, at noon. Admission is $5 adults, $4 students and $2 children ages 5 and under.
HARDIN’S CHAPEL DECORATION
The annual decoration of graves will be observed on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5 at Hardins Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 3320 Baileyton Road. A special memorial service will be held on that Sunday at 10 am in the sanctuary to honor those who have been interred in the cemetery during the past year.
MIDWAY UMC VBS FUNDRAISER
Midway United Methodist Church will have a Vacation Bible School fundraiser Fun Day on June 5, beginning at 12:30 p.m. There will be hamburgers and hot dogs with homemade ice cream served. Cornhole, volleyball and other games are also planned. Cost is by donation.
MILBURNTON CEMETERY
Officials with Milburnton Cemetery are asking that decoration flowers be removed from graves by May 29 so that mowing can resume.
MOHAWK RURITAN
The Mohawk Ruritan Club will host its Fifth Sunday Dinner on May 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Mohawk Community Center. Curbside meal pickup only. The menu will include turkey & dressing or baked ham, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, bread and dessert. No drinks will be available. Cost is $8 adults, $4 children 12 and under.
MOSHEIM FUN DAYS
Mosheim Fun Days and Big Bubba’s Fun Run will be held Saturday, June 4, at Mosheim School. The day-long event will feature live music, a car show, children’s activities, multiple vendors and more. The first annual Miss Mosheim Pagaent will be part of the events. An evening fireworks show is also planned. On Sunday, June 5, the Mosheim Fun Days Parade will be held, beginning at 2 p.m.
MOSHEIM VFD YARD SALE
The Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department will host a yard sale with multiple fire department members from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 28, rain or shine. Offered will be clothes, Christmas decorations, bicycles, a basketball goal and more. The department is at 7700 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.
MT. CARMEL CEMETERY
Officials with Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Mosheim are reminding people to pick up decoration flowers from graves prior to May 29 so mowing can resume.
NOLACHUCKEY RURITAN
Nolachuckey Ruritan will meet June 6 at the St. James Cafeteria. The business meeting will be at 6:30 p.m., with the regular meeting to follow at 7 p.m. Boy Scout Troop 96 will provide a show.
PLEASANT HILL CP CEMETERY
Decoration Day for Pleasant Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church cemetery, 13385 Kingsport Hwy., Chuckey, will be Sunday, June 5. There will be a brief open-air meeting of the Cemetery Association members at 2 p.m. Sunday near the rear entrance of the church.
PROVIDENCE CEMETERY
Decoration will be held at Providence Cemetery, located on the Greene-Washington counties line, on Sunday, May 29. For details, call 423-257-6113.
WESLEY’S CHAPEL DECORATION
Decoration will be held at Wesley’s Chapel United Methodist Church cemetery on Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5.