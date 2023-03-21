ALBRIGHT UMC MEAL
Albright United Methodist Church, in Rheatown, will host a curbside Sunday dinner on April 2, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost is $12 per box. The menu will include turkey and dressing and ham, gravy and all the trimmings, including three vegetables, a roll and dessert.
BAILEYTON AREA HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING
The Baileyton Area Historical Society will meet at 6 p.m. this Monday, March 27, at the Baileyton United Methodist Church, 1034 Baileyton Main St., in Baileyton. All interested persons are invited to attend. Please enter the church at the doors under the drive through. For more information, text 423-620-8580.
BEWLEY'S CHAPEL MEAL
Bewley's Chapel Church, 1733 Bewley's Chapel Road, will have a supper on March 31, beginning at 6 p.m. The menu will consist of chicken noodle casserole, baked beans, cole slaw, mashed potatoes, dessert and drink. Cost is free but donations will be accepted. The Rev. Steve Ryman is host pastor.
CORGIS OF GREENEVILLE EASTER EVENT
The newly formed group Corgis of Greeneville will host an Easter egg hunt kickoff on April 1, from 1-3 p.m. at David Crockett Birthplace State Park in Limestone. This event is for Corgi dogs only. Professional photos will be taken and costumes provided. All dogs must be on a leash. Attendees should be $15 for membership dues. To RSVP or for more information, call Jenny at 423-972-5079 or Victoria at 786-999-5675.
GREENEVILLE KIWANIS CLUB MEETING
The Greeneville Kiwanis Club meets on the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge, 540 East Andrew Johnson Hwy.
HARDIN’S CHAPEL RURITAN BREAKFAST
The Hardin’s Chapel Ruritan will host a breakfast on Saturday, March 25, from 7-10 a.m. at the community center, 3320 Baileyton Road. The menu will include sausage, bacon, tenderloin, gravy, biscuits, eggs, grits, pancakes, apple juice, coffee and tea. Cost is $10. Dine-in and carryout available.
HORSE CREEK MISSION BENEFIT SUPPER, SINGING
A benefit singing and supper to help with funeral expenses for Jonathan Graham will be held this Saturday, March 25, at Horse Creek Mission Church. The meal will begin at 4 p.m. Cost is by donation. The menu will include pinto beans, fried potatoes, coleslaw, cornbread and dessert. There will be a cake auction. The singers will include Living Sanctuary, the Saults Family, No Name But His, Brandon and Brooke McInturff and The Principals.
MIDWAY FELLOWSHIP FUNDRAISER FUN DAY, MEAL
Midway Fellowship Church (formerly known as Midway United Methodist Church) will host a fundraiser Fun Day on March 25, beginning at 9 a.m. There will be a walk-a-thon, a rock-a-thon, corn hole tournaments and cakewalks. Hot dogs, chips, drinks, desserts and homemade ice cream will be available for donations only. The cost of the corn hole tournament is $5 per team. All proceeds will go toward the church’s disaffiliation with the United Methodist denomination. Everyone is welcome to attend. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to April 1. The church will continue to host its Feed the Community meal. The next meal is set for March 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu will consist of pinto beans, macaroni, greens, cornbread and dessert. This is a dine-in or drive-thru event.
MILBURNTON CEMETERY MOWING
Officials with Milburnton Cemetery ask that all flowers and decorations be removed from the gravesites by Saturday, March 25, so seasonal mowing can begin.
PROVIDENCE CEMETERY MOWING
Officials with Providence Cemetery at the Washington-Greene County line ask that all flowers and decorations by removed from the gravesites by Saturday, March 25, so seasonal mowing can begin.
VFW POST 1990 MEETING
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1990 meets on the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW Post, located at 70 Harlan Dr., in Greeneville.