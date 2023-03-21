ALBRIGHT UMC MEAL
Albright United Methodist Church, in Rheatown, will host a curbside Sunday dinner on April 2, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost is $12 per box. The menu will include turkey and dressing and ham, gravy and all the trimmings, including three vegetables, a roll and dessert.
GREENEVILLE KIWANIS CLUB MEETINGS
Greeneville Kiwanis Club meets on the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge, 540 East Andrew Johnson Hwy.
HARDIN’S CHAPEL RURITAN BREAKFAST
The Hardin’s Chapel Ruritan will host a breakfast on Saturday, March 25, from 7-10 a.m. at the community center, 3320 Baileyton Road. The menu will include sausage, bacon, tenderloin, gravy, biscuits, eggs, grits, pancakes, apple juice, coffee and tea. Cost is $10. Dine-in and carryout available.
HORSE CREEK MISSION BENEFIT SUPPER, SINGING
A benefit singing and supper to help with funeral expenses for Jonathan Graham will be held this Saturday, March 25, at Horse Creek Mission Church. The meal will begin at 4 p.m. Cost is by donation. The menu will include pinto beans, fried potatoes, coleslaw, cornbread and dessert. There will be a cake auction. The singers will include Living Sanctuary, the Saults Family, No Name But His, Brandon and Brooke McInturff and The Principals.
MIDWAY FELLOWSHIP FUNDRAISER FUN DAY, MEAL
Midway Fellowship Church (formerly known as Midway United Methodist Church) will host a fundraiser Fun Day on March 25, beginning at 9 a.m. There will be a walk-a-thon, a rock-a-thon, corn hole tournaments and cakewalks. Hot dogs, chips, drinks, desserts and homemade ice cream will be available for donations only. The cost of the corn hole tournament is $5 per team. All proceeds will go toward the church’s disaffiliation with the United Methodist denomination. Everyone is welcome to attend. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to April 1. The church will continue to host its Feed the Community meal. The next meal is set for March 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu will consist of pinto beans, macaroni, greens, cornbread and dessert. This is a dine-in or drive-thru event.
MILBURNTON CEMETERY MOWING
Officials with Milburnton Cemetery ask that all flowers and decorations need to be removed from teh gravesites by Saturday, March 25, so seasonal mowing can begin.
M
T. CARMEL CEMETERY MOWING
Officials with Mt. Carmel Cemetery ask that all flowers and decorations be removed from the gravesites by Tuesday, March 21 so seasonal mowing can begin.
NEWCOMER CLUB OF GREENEVILLE MEETING
The Newcomer Club of Greeneville will meet this Thursday, March 23, at 10 a.m., at Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Main and Church streets in downtown Greeneville. Free parking is available behind the church. A lunch catered by the Gondolier Italian Restaurant will be served. Cost for lunch is $14. Cost to attend meeting only is $2. Reservations can be made by calling Janet at 423-426-8796 or 423-525-6118.
PINE GROVE UMC CEMETERY MOWING
Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery on Bright Hope Road will start its seasonal mowing on Wednesday, March 22. Anyone who has flowers or containers in the cemetery they wish to keep should remove them.
VFW POST 1990 MEETING
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1990 meets on the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW Post, located at 70 Harlan Dr., in Greeneville.