AMERICAN LEGION
The American Legion Post 64 and auxiliary will have their monthly meeting on Monday, June 6 at the local post, located at 101 Longview Drive. Installation of new post officers for the year will be conducted at this meeting. Light refreshments are served at 5:30 p.m. Meeting time is 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend.
CLOTHES CLOSET, FOOD PANTRY
The Riverview Clothes Closet and Food Pantry, located at 1733 Bewley’s Chapel Road, will be open Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and each Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon.
ELBERT KINSER MARINE CORPS LEAGUE
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment No. 615 will meet June 9 at the VFW Post 1990, located at 70 Harlan Drive. The group regularly meets on the second Thursday of each month.
GREENE GOP MEETING
The Greene County Republican Party will meet June 6 at 6 p.m. at the GOP headquarters, 914 Snapps Ferry Road.
GREENE CO. SHRINE CLUB
The Greene County Shrine Club will meet June 2 at Case Guerrero Restaurant at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison. All Shriners and their guest are invited.
GREENEVILLE OES
Greeneville Chapter No. 223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Thursday, June 9, at 7:30 p.m. at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge hall.
GREENEVILLE THEATRE GUILD SHOW
The Greeneville Theatre Guild will present six performances of “Into the Woods” in June at the Capitol Theatre, 104 S. Main St., Greeneville. Show dates are June 3-4 at 7 p.m., June 5 at 2 p.m., June 10-11 at 7 p.m., and June 5 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15. Visit greenevilletheatreguild.org for more details.
HARDIN’S CHAPEL DECORATION
The annual decoration of graves will be observed on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5 at Hardins Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 3320 Baileyton Road. A special memorial service will be held on that Sunday at 10 am in the sanctuary to honor those who have been interred in the cemetery during the past year.
HARRIS MEMORIAL DECORATION
Decoration of graves will be held at Harris Memorial Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery in the Camp Creek community on Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5.
HARTMAN’S CHAPEL DECORATION
Hartman’s Chapel United Methodist Church on Old Kentucky Road, West, will observed decoration of graves on Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5.
MIDWAY UMC VBS FUNDRAISER
Midway United Methodist Church has postponed its Vacation Bible School fundraiser Fun Day on June 5 due to an illness.
MOSHEIM FUN DAYS
Mosheim Fun Days and Big Bubba’s Fun Run will be held Saturday, June 4, at Mosheim School. The day-long event will feature live music, a car show, children’s activities, multiple vendors and more. The first annual Miss Mosheim Pagaent will be part of the events. An evening fireworks show is also planned. On Sunday, June 5, the Mosheim Fun Days Parade will be held, beginning at 2 p.m.
MOSHEIM RURITAN BREAKFAST
The Mosheim Ruritan Club will have its monthly all-you-can-eat country style breakfast on Saturday, June 4, from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Ruritan building located at 7215 Blue Springs Pkwy. (near the caution light) in Mosheim. The menu includes tenderloin, country ham, sausage, bacon, biscuits, gravy, eggs, orange juice, soft drinks and coffee. Take-outs are available. The cost is $8.
NOLACHUCKEY RURITAN MEETING
Nolachuckey Ruritan will meet June 6 at the St. James Cafeteria. The business meeting will be at 6:30 p.m., with the regular meeting to follow at 7 p.m. Boy Scout Troop 96 will provide a show.
ONLINE WORKSHOP FOR SENIORS
The University of Tennessee Extension will offer a series of free, online, live Zoom workshops aimed at senior citizens. The “Everyone Gets Older — Financing Later Life” classes will begin June 7 with a class entitled “Aging Population.” The workshop series will continue on June 14 with “Healthcare Choices,” June 21 with “Social Security and Housing,” June 28 with “Food Insecurity,” July 5 with “Frauds and Scams,” and July 12 with “Exiting Gracefully.” All sessions will begin at 5 p.m. Register online at tiny.utk.edu/EGO. Call Amanda Weston at 423-812-2060 or email LWeston@utk.edu if you have questions.
PINE GROVE FWB DECORATION
Decoration will be held Sunday, June 5 at Pine Grove Free Will Baptist Church on the Horton Highway.
PINE GROVE UMC DECORATION
Pine Grove United Methodist Church on Bright Hope Road in Greene County will hold its annual cemetery decoration on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 3-5. There will be a memorial worship service on June 5 at 2 p.m. in the church sanctuary to remember loved ones lost over the past year. Representatives will be on hand to receive cemetery upkeep donations on those days. Mowing will be suspended for the week following June 5 and will resume June 15. Persons are asked to remove any decorations they wish to keep by June 15.
PLEASANT HILL CPC DECORATION
Decoration day for the Pleasant Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church cemetery, 13385 Kingsport Hwy., Chuckey, will be Sunday, June 5.
PRICE’S CEMETERY DECORATION
Decoration will be at Price’s Cemetery in the Kelley Gap community on Saturday, June 4.
RETIRED TEACHERS ASSOCIATION MEETING
The Greeneville-Greene County Retired Teachers Association will meet Monday, June 6, at 1 p.m. in the Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Fellowship Hall. The annual Necrology Service will be observed, and new officers will be installed.
ROBY ADULT CENTER TRIP
Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center is inviting the public to participate in a shopping day trip to The Island in Pigeon Forge on Thursday, June 30. Participants will be taken via a bus for the outing. There is a $45 charge for the bus ride, which is due by June 14. Lunch is on your own and not included in the initial fee. The bus is scheduled to return to Greeneville return later in the evening around 5 p.m. Anyone is welcome to participate. There is no age limit. For more information, call the Roby Center at 639-3128.
SHEPHERD’S TABLE MEAL
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host the Shepherd’s Table on June 20, from 11 a.m. until noon. Those who would like a free hot meal may drive by during this time, at 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville, and pick up your meal.
SULPHUR SPRINGS DECORATION
The annual decoration of graves will be held at the Sulphur Springs Memorial Cemetery near North Greene High School on Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5. Donations for the upkeep of the cemetery may be mailed to Sulphur Springs Memorial Cemetery, ATTN: June Pinkston, 45 Glenn McAmis Lane, Greeneville, TN 37745.
TN WALKING HORSE SHOW
South Central Ruritan will be hosting Tennessee Walking Horse Show (Classic) on Saturday, June 4. Gates open at 4 p.m. and show starts at 6 p.m. There is only one show a year at this location. Concessions will be available for purchase, including Debbie’s Hot Fudge Cakes.
WESLEY’S CHAPEL UMC DECORATION
Decoration will be held at Wesley’s Chapel United Methodist Church cemetery on Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5.
WESLEY CHAPEL’S UMC YARD SALE
The women of Wesley’s Chapel United Methodist Church will be sponsoring a yard sale Friday and Saturday, June 3-4 at the community center. Hours will be Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.