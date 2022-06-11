BABBS MILL DECORATION
Decoration will be held Sunday, June 12 at Babbs Mill Cemetery.
CAMP CREEK YARD SALE
The 25th annual Camp Creek Community Yard Sale, hosted by the Camp Creek Ruritan Club, will being held this weekend, rain or shine, at the Ruritan Club’s Pavilion, 2999 Camp Creek Road. Booth space is $5 for vendors. Concessions open at 7 a.m. For more details, visit the Camp Creek Community Yard Sale page on Facebook.
EASTSIDE CAR SHOW
Eastside Car Show is being held Saturday, June 11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at Eastside Baptist Church, 195 Serral Drive.
FATHER’S DAY CRUISE IN
Signature Healthcare of Greeneville, 106 Holt Court, will host a Father’s Day Cruise In on June 17, from 4-7 p.m. People are invited to bring their classic cars for this free Father’s Day event for the nursing home residents. Food trucks will be available for concessions.
FLAG RETIREMENT CEREMONY
A flag retirement ceremony will be held June 14 by the Camp Creek Ruritan Club, beginning at 6 p.m. All unserviceable flags may be dropped off at the Camp Creek Pavilion at any time prior to the ceremony.
GREENEVILLE THEATRE GUILD
Final performances of the Greeneville Theatre Guild’s production of “Into the Woods” will be presented this weekend at the Capitol Theatre. Show times are 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
LIMESTONE RURITAN BREAKFAST
The Limestone Ruritan Club will be hosting a full Country Breakfast Buffet on Saturday June 18, from 7-10 a.m.s This is an All-You-Can-Eat breakfast for $10 per plate. The Ruritan Club is located at 121 Limestone Ruritan Rd., Limestone.
MIDWAY UMC MEAL
Midway United Methodist Church will host its “Feed the Community” meal on June 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Persons may dine in or drive through to pick up meals. The menu will consist of chicken, potatoes, corn, roll and dessert.
ROBY ADULT CENTER TRIP
Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center is inviting the public to participate in a shopping day trip to The Island in Pigeon Forge on Thursday, June 30. Participants will be taken via a bus for the outing. There is a $45 charge for the bus ride, which is due by June 14. Lunch is on your own and not included in the initial fee. The bus is scheduled to return to Greeneville return later in the evening around 5 p.m. Anyone is welcome to participate. There is no age limit. For more information, call the Roby Center at 639-3128.
TOWNE SQUARE GOSPEL SINGING
A gospel concert featuring The Whosoevers with special guests, Kristian Beach-Goodner and the Beyond Freedom Dance Team, will be held Saturday evening, June 11, beginning at 6:30 p.m., at Towne Square Shopping Center in Greeneville. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair for seating.
UNION TEMPLE DECORATION
Decoration will is being held this weekend, June 11-12, at Union Temple Cemetery on the Kingsport Highway. Officials ask that flowers be removed by June 19 so moving can resume.
WESLEY’S CHAPEL YARD SALE
The ladies of Wesley’s Chapel UM Church are continuing their yard sale this weekend with a half-price sale Saturday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., at the community center.