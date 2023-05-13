ALZHEIMER’S TN SILVER ALERT LECTURE
Tracey Wilson, of Alzheimer’s Tennessee, will be the guest speaker at the May 25 meeting of the ALPS Adult Day Services’ Caregiver Support Group. The event, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 9:15 a.m. at the ALPS facility, 431 E. Bernard Ave., Greeneville. Wilson will speak about the Silver Alert program and how you can be prepared in case of an emergency. If you are unable to attend the meeting, but still would like information about a Silver Alert Kit, call 423-525-5773.
CEDAR HILL CPC SHEPHERD’S TABLE MEAL
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free hot meals on Monday, May 15, from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time to pick up your meal.
CEDAR HILL CEMETERY DECORATION OF GRAVES
Decoration of graves will be held Sunday, May 21, at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville.
CHUCKEY METHODIST CEMETERY DECORATION
Chuckey Methodist Church will host its cemetery decoration and homecoming on May 21. Service begins at 10 a.m., followed by meal at 11:30 a.m.
GETHSEMANE CEMETERY DECORATION
Decoration of graves will be held May 21 at Gethsemane Church Cemetery, 155 S. Waterfork Rd.
GREENE CO. DEMOCRATS MEETING
The Greene County Democratic Party and the Greene County Democratic Women will host their monthly joint meeting on Tuesday, May 16, at 6 p.m. at Casa Guerrero Mexican Cuisine, 915 W. Main St. The presentation of the 2023 Leora Bullen Scholarship will be made.
HARMON’S VALLEY CHURCH YARD SALE
Harmon’s Valley Church in Mosheim will have a community yard sale on Saturday, May 20, beginning at 8 a.m. Free set up. Bring your own table. Living Sanctuary will be singing. Food will be provided by the church. Call 423-470-6787 or 423-552-1036 for more details.
MIDWAY FELLOWSHIP MEAL
Midway Fellowship Church will host its “Feed the Community” meal on May 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meal will consist of BBQ, baked beans, slaw and dessert. Dine-in or drive-thru available.
MOHAWK CEMETERY DECORATION
Decoration of graves will be held May 20-21 at Mohawk Cemetery. Trustees of the cemetery will be on hand to accept donations for the upkeep of the cemetery.
MOSHEIM OES MEETING
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will have their regular stated meeting May 15 at 7 p.m. in the Mosheim Masonic Lodge hall. There will be a fellowship meal starting at 5:30 p.m. in the dining hall.
MT. HEBRON CEMETERY DECORATION
Decoration of graves will be held at Mt. Hebron Cemetery, Mt. Hebron Rd., this Sunday, May 14. Donations to help with upkeep of the cemetery will be appreciated
MT. PLEASANT CEMETERY DECORATION
The annual decoration of graves at the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery will be held May 20. All donations will be appreciated for the upkeep of the cemetery. Donation boxes are available. The cemetery committee asks that flowers be removed two weeks after decoration for mowing to resume.
SINKING SPRINGS CEMETERY DECORATION
The Sinking Springs Cemetery annual decoration of graves weekend will be Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28.
UNION CHAPEL CHURCH YARD SALE
Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church will be having a yard sale on May 27-28, beginning at 8 a.m. both days, at the Chucky Community Center, located at the corner of Erwin Highway and Chuckey Pike. Proceeds will benefit the church youth.
VETERANS MEMORIAL PARK CLEAN-UP
Volunteers are needed to help on Saturday, May 20, from 9 to 11 a.m. with a spring clean-up at Veterans Memorial Park, 805 Forest St., in Greeneville. Individuals and groups are asked to volunteer as much time as they can spare. Anyone who has rakes, trimmers, clippers or other equipment is asked to bring them. The clean-up is being held in preparation for the park’s Memorial Day Celebration planned for Monday, May 29. Call Grady Barefield at 423-639-3775 for more information.