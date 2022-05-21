AMERICAN LEGION
The American Legion Post 64 and its auxiliary meets on the first Monday of each month at the local post, 101 Longview Drive, just off Snapps Ferry Road. Light refreshments are served at 5:30 p.m. Meeting time is 6 p.m. The next meeting is scheduled for June 6. All veterans are welcome to attend.
APPALACHIAN AUDITORIUM
Eugene Wolf will perform the play “The Book of Mamaw” on May 28 at 7 p.m. at Appalachian Auditorium, 3220 St. James Road. Admission is $15. Online tickets and more details are available at appalachian-auditorium.org.
BAILEYTON AREA HISTORICAL SOCIETY
The Baileyton Area Historical Society will meet on Monday, May 23, at the Post Office on Baileyton Main Street at 6 p.m. All interested persons are invited. For more information, text 423-620-8580.
BIBLES CHAPEL CEMETERY
Decoration will be held at Bibles Chapel Cemetery in Midway on May 29.
BIG SPRING MASTER GARDENERS
Big Spring Master Gardeners will host a gardening class, entitled “Companion Plants in Home Gardens,” on Thursday, May 19, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Northeast Tennessee Research and Education Center, 2255 East Allens Bridge Road. The class is free and open to the public. It is part of the continuing “Back to Basics” series. Visit bsmga.com for more details.
CAMP CREEK RURITAN
Camp Creek Ruritan Club, located at 2999 Camp Creek Road, will host a Country Breakfast this Saturday, May 21, from 7-10 a.m. Menu will consist of country ham, sausage, bacon, eggs, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, chocolate gravy, coffee, juice and soda. Cost is by donation.
CROSS ANCHOR CEMETERY
Decoration will be held at Cross Anchor Cemetery on Saturday and Sunday, May 21-22.
DRUM CIRCLE
The public is invited to take part in the Iris Festival Community Drum Circle on Saturday, May 21, any time between the hours of 2 and 4 p.m. The drum circle will be held in the courtyard of Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church (the “Cannonball Church”) located at 201 N. Main St. Feel free to take part or just watch and enjoy the beats. Participants are welcome to bring their own drumming instruments. In the event of inclement weather, the drum circle will be moved indoors at the church. Visit the Iris Festival Drum Circle page on Facebook at https://fb.me/e/3gNUe3oVG for more details.
FLEA MARKET & SWAP MEET
The U.S. Military Vets MC and the Greeneville VFW Post 1990 will host its 2nd annual Flea Market & Swap Meet on Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the post home, located at 70 Harlan St. Vendor space is available. Proceeds will benefit veterans in the community. To learn more, email greenevillevetfleamarket@gmail.com.
GREENE CO. CHRISTIAN SINGLES
The Greene County Christian Singles Network 21+ will meet May 28 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Lighthouse Assembly of God, 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy., Greeneville.
GREENEVILLE CHURCH OF CHRIST
Greeneville Church of Christ will have a clothing giveaway Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.; Tuesday, May 24, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.; and Thursday, May 26, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
HARRISON CEMETERY
Decoration will be held Saturday, May 21, at Harrison Cemetery located on Harrison Road off the 107 Cutoff.
HEAL OUR LAND PRAYER GATHERING
A Heal Our Land Prayer Gathering will be held Saturday, May 21, beginning at 11 a.m., at the Greene County Courthouse lawn.
KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS PANCAKE BREAKFAST
A pancake breakfast will be held this Saturday, May 21, from 8-10 a.m. at Fatz Cafe in Greeneville. Cost is $10 adults, $5 children ages 6-11, and free for children 5 and under. The event is being hosted as a fundraiser by the Knights of Columbus at Notre Dame Catholic Church.
MOHAWK RURITAN
The Mohawk Ruritan Club will host its Fifth Sunday Dinner on May 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Mohawk Community Center. Curbside meal pickup only. The menu will include turkey & dressing or baked ham, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, bread and dessert. No drinks will be available. Cost is $8 adults, $4 children 12 and under.
MT. OLIVET COC CEMETERY
Decoration will be held at the Mt. Olivet Church of Christ Cemetery, 2360 Little Meadow Creek Rd., on Saturday and Sunday, May 21-22.
RIVERVIEW CLOTHES CLOSET, FOOD PANTRY
The Riverview Clothes Closet and Food Pantry is open each Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon at Bewley’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 1733 Bewley’s Chapel Road, in Mosheim. Anyone in need is welcome.
SINKING SPRINGS CEMETERY
Sinking Springs Cemetery will have its annual decoration of graves on May 21-22.
ST. JAMES LUTHERN CHURCH CEMETERY
Decoration will be held at St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery this Saturday and Sunday, May 21-22.
ST. JOSEPH CHAPEL CEMETERY
Officials with St. Joseph Chapel Cemetery in Midway are reminding folks that flowers should be removed from the cemetery graves by May 21 so that mowing can resume.
WARRENSBURG COMMUNITY BREAKFAST
The Warrensburg Community Center, located on South Mohawk Road, will host its 3rd Saturday All-You-Can-Eat Country Ham Breakfast on May 21 from 7 to 10 a.m. Price is $8 adults, $5 children 4-12, free for children 3 and under. Carry-out meals will be available.
WHITTENBURG CHURCH CEMETERY
Decoration will be held Sunday, May 22 at Whittenburg Church Cemetery.
VFW POST NO. 1990
The VFW Post No. 1990 will meet May 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the post, 70 Harlan St.