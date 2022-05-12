BEERSHEBA CEMETERY
The Beersheba Cemetery Association will host the annual decoration of graves at Beersheba Cemetery on Houston Valley Road on Sunday, May 15.
BEWLEY’S CHAPEL UMC CEMETERY
Bewley’s Chapel United Methodist Church will have its annual cemetery decoration on Sunday, May 15. A covered dish lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. A program will begin at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Steve Ryman to speak. Special singing is planned.
BLOOD DRIVE FOR TREY YOUNGBLOOD
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Thursday, May 19 in honor of Trey Youngblood from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Crescent School, 615 W. Main St. The Greene County man was severely injured earlier this year in a tree-trimming accident. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: TYoungblood.
CEDAR HILL CEMETERY
The annual decoration of graves at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4170 Newport Highway, will be Sunday, May 15. Donations are appreciated for the upkeep of the cemetery.
CEDAR GROVE CEMETERY
The annual Decoration Day for Cedar Grove Cemetery on Chuckey Pike will be observed Sunday, May 15. There will be someone available to accept donations to help with the upkeep of the cemetery. Flowers should be removed at least two weeks following the decoration so mowing can resume.
ELBERT KINSER MARINE CORPS LEAGUE
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment No. 615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive.
FAIRVIEW CP CEMETERY
Fairview Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Snapps Ferry Road will have their annual cemetery decoration on Saturday and Sunday, May 14-15.
FEMA CERT TRAINING
Bee Well Outpost will host a FEMA CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) Training on May 18-22 at 3845 Houston Valley Road. The cost for materials is $35. FEMA CERT is a 20-hour course that trains a person for disaster preparedness. For more information, email Jim Ingersoll at jci143@icloud.com or call Kanen James at 727-386-0124.
FLEA MARKET & SWAP MEET
The U.S. Military Vets MC and the Greeneville VFW Post 1990 will host its 2nd annual Flea Market & Swap Meet on Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the post home, located at 70 Harlan St. Vendor space is available. Proceeds will benefit veterans in the community. To learn more, email greenevillevetfleamarket@gmail.com.
FREE EYE CARE SERVICES
Applications are being distributed now for the 2022 Free Visual Clinic for Greeneville-Greene County. The program offers free eye exams and prescription eyeglasses to local individuals with financial need. The forms to apply for the free services are available at the Greene County Health Department, 810 W. Church St. The forms must be completed and returned on Tuesday, May 17, between the hours of 8-11 a.m., at Trinity United Methodist Church. Proof of income documents must be submitted along with the application form. For more information, call the Greene County Health Department at 423-798-1749.
GETHSEMANE UMC CEMETERY
The annual decoration of graves at the Gethsemane United Methodist Church Cemetery, 155 S. Water Fork Road, will be Sunday, May 15.
GREENEVILLE CHRISTIAN WOMEN’S CLUB
The Greeneville Christian Women’s Prayer Connection will be Friday, May 13 at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 211 N. Main Street. Reservations are not required. The Greeneville Christian Women’s Luncheon will be May 20 at noon at the Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 201 N. Main Street. The speaker will be Patsie Diamond of Dublin, Virginia. Her topic will be “You Only Need ONE Relationship.” The feature will be a Trivia game. Jack and Miriam Kirkendall will sing. For reservations, call Joyce Harness at 423-234-0023.
LIMESTONE RURITAN
Due to local graduations in the area, the Limestone Ruritan Club will not have its monthly May breakfast. The club will host its next breakfast on June 18.
MIDWAY UMC MEAL
Midway United Methodist Church will host its monthly “Feed the Community” meal on Thursday, May 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This month’s meal will include barbecue, baked beans, slaw and dessert. Dine-in or drive-thru meals are available.
MILBURNTON CEMETERY
Decoration of graves at Milburnton Cemetery, located on Old Milburnton Road, will be held Saturday and Sunday, May 14-15. For more information, call 423-257-6113.
MOHAWK COMMUNITY CEMETERY
Mohawk Community Cemetery will host decoration of graves on Saturday and Sunday, May 14-15. Trustees will be on-hand to accept donations for the cemetery upkeep.
MT. HEBRON CEMETERY
Flowers need to be removed from graves at Mt. Hebron Cemetery by Sunday, May 15. Mowing will resume on Monday, May 16.
MT. PLEASANT UMC CEMETERY
The annual decoration of graves will be held Saturday, May 14 at the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery. Donations are appreciated for the upkeep of the cemetery. Donation boxes will be available. Cemetery officials ask that flowers be removed two weeks after decoration for mowing to resume.
SHRINE PAPER SALE
The Greene County Shrine Club is participating in the annual Kerbela Shrine Paper Sale now through May 15. All funds received from the paper sale will benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children, which provides free orthopedic or burn care to children ages 18 and younger. Shrine Club members will be at Food City locations this week to accept donations and at county roadblocks on Sunday. Please make checks payable to: Shriners Hospitals for Children. Donations can be mailed to: Greene County Shrine Club, c/o Danny Crum, 125 West St., Greeneville, TN 37745.
NEW BETHEL CPC CEMETERY
The decoration of graves at New Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery will be held Sunday, May 15. Donations are appreciated for the upkeep of the cemetery.
RIVER HILL CEMETERY
Decoration of graves will be held Saturday and Sunday, May 14-15, at the River Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery.
SHILOH CEMETERY
Decoration of graves will be held Sunday, May 15, at Shiloh Cemetery in Tusculum.
SINKING SPRINGS CEMETERY
Sinking Springs Cemetery will have its annual decoration of graves on May 21-22.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN
South Central Ruritan will have a country breakfast on Saturday, May 14, from 7-11 a.m. and Market Days from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by a TNT Lawnmower Pull at 4 p.m.
VETERAN TO VETERAN CAFE
Caris Healthcare will host a free Veteran to Veteran Cafe on Friday, May 13, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., at Peggy Ann Bakery. This event is free for all veterans and their family. Freshly made doughnuts and coffee will be served. There is no meeting, just great conversation and fellowship. For more information, call Renee Lowery at 423-638-2226.
VFW POST NO. 1990
The VFW Post No. 1990 meets the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at 70 Harlan St.
ZION CEMETERY
Zion Cemetery at Baileyton will observe Decoration of Graves on Saturday and Sunday, May 14-15. A memorial service will be held Sunday at 11 a.m. at Zion United Methodist Church.