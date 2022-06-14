CHRISTIAN WOMEN’S CLUB LUNCHEON
The Greeneville Christian Women’s Club will have a luncheon on Friday, June 17 at Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Guest speaker Pam Wilson will present “Bloom Where You Are Planted.” Weddings will be the feature and ladies are invited to wear or bring their wedding dresses on hangers and framed wedding pictures. The vocalist will be Debbie Broyles. For reservations, call Joyce Harness at 234-0023.
CHRISTIAN SINGLES NETWORK
The Greeneville-Greene County Christian Singles Network 21+ will meet June 25, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., at the Lighthouse Assembly of God, 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy. For more details, call 865-219-3535.
CLOTHES CLOSET, FOOD PANTRY
The Riverview Clothes Closet and Food Pantry, 1733 Bewleys Chapel Road, is open each Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon for anyone in need.
FARM SAFETY EVENT
A Farm Safety Event will be held Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 123 Fairgrounds Circle. Farm safety resources and demonstrations will be presented to help reduce farm work-related injuries. The event is being hosted by Bucky Ayers, of the Greeneville Emergency and Rescue Squad, and the Tennessee Association of Rescue Squad in cooperation with the Greene County Farm Bureau. To register, call Emily Poe at 423-293-2761.
FISH FRY BENEFIT SUPPER
The Greene County Mennonite Church, 3625 Chuckey Pike, Chuckey, will host a Fish Fry Benefit Supper on Friday, June 17, from 4-7:30 p.m. Cost is by donation. Half of the proceeds will benefit the Nolichuckey, Limestone and Tusculum volunteer fire departments. The other half of the proceeds will benefit the church. The menu will consist of fried fish, grilled chicken, french fries, coleslaw, sweet tea, pie and ice cream. Choice of indoor dining or carry out plates.
FIREWORKS SALE TO BENEFIT VFDs
The Midway and Mosheim Volunteer Fire Departments will be selling fireworks June 20-July 5, from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., at the Mosheim VFD, 7700 West Andrew Johnson Hwy. There will be fireworks available for all ages. Proceeds will benefit the Midway and Mosheim VFDs. For more information, call 306-7639 or 422-7227.
FLAG RETIREMENT CEREMONY
A flag retirement ceremony will be held Tuesday, June 14 by the Camp Creek Ruritan Club, beginning at 6 p.m. All unserviceable flags may be dropped off at the Camp Creek Pavilion at any time prior to the ceremony.
LIMESTONE RURITAN BREAKFAST
The Limestone Ruritan Club will be hosting a full Country Breakfast Buffet on Saturday June 18, from 7-10 a.m. This is an All-You-Can-Eat breakfast for $10 per plate. The Ruritan Club is located at 121 Limestone Ruritan Road, Limestone.
LIMESTONE UMC YARD SALE
Limestone United Methodist Church, 189 Opie Arnold Road, will host a yard sale Friday, June 17, 4-7 p.m., and Saturday, June 18, 8-2 p.m. The event will be held rain or shine. Items for sale include furniture, household items, holiday décor, tools, linens, toys, baked goods and much more.
MIDWAY UMC MEAL
Midway United Methodist Church will host its “Feed the Community” meal on June 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Persons may dine in or drive through to pick up meals. The menu will consist of chicken, potatoes, corn, roll and dessert.
RIDGE RUNNERS CRUISE-IN
The 30th annual Ridge Runners Cruise-In will be held Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Chantz Scott, 300 Bachman Drive. The car show will also include food, music, prizes and games. There will be awards for club participation and choice awards for manager, people and kids. For more details, call 306-5751.
SIGNATURE HEALTHCARE CRUISE IN
Signature Healthcare of Greeneville, 106 Holt Court, will host a Cruise In on Friday, June 17, from 4-7 p.m. People are invited to bring their classic cars for this free Father’s Day weekend event for the nursing home residents. Food trucks will be available for concessions.
SOUTH CENTRAL CATFISH MEAL
South Central Ruritan will be hosting a catfish dinner with all the fixings on Friday, June 17, from 5 TO 8:30 p.m. Cost is $10.
SOUTH CENTRAL HORSE SHOW
The South Central Ruritan will host an Amateur Horse Show on Saturday, June 18. Gates open at 4 p.m. and show starts at 6 p.m. Concession stand will be open. Don’t forget to try Debbie’s hot fudge cakes!
TRI-CITIES TOY & HOBBY SHOW
The Tri-Cities Toy & Hobby Show will be held Saturday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the EastView Parks & Recreation Center, located on East Bernard Avenue, in Greeneville. Vendor spaces are $50, which includes two tables. Admission is $5. Children 12 and under are admitted free. Concessions will be available. For more information, call 607-9566. Proceeds will benefit the Parks & Rec Department.