The Shepherd’s Table will serve free hot meals on Monday, Feb. 20, from 11 a.m. to noon, at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time to pick it up.
GREENE CO. SCOTTISH RITE MEETING
The Greene County Scottish Rite Club will meet Feb. 16 at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge. A covered dish meal will be served at 6:30 p.m., with the meeting to follow.
JACOB’S WELL BREAKFAST AT ST. JAMES
Jacob’s Well, a food ministry at the St. James Lutheran Church Community Center cafeteria, will be serving pancakes and bacon this Thursday, Feb. 16, from 9:30 a.m. until noon. Sit down meals and carry outs will be available. All are free.
KIWANIS CLUB MEETING
Greeneville Kiwanis Club will meet Feb. 16 at noon in the Greeneville Masonic Lodge, 540 East Andrew Johnson Hwy.
LAMAR RURITAN SUPPER, BOOK SALE
The Lamar Ruritan Club, 108 Charlie Parker Road, in Jonesborough, will host a drive-thru and in-person dining meal on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 5-7 p.m. The meal will consist of steak and gravy, three sides, bread, dessert and drinks. Cost is $12. The club will also be having a book sale at the same time. Proceeds will benefit local school and community projects.
LEGISLATIVE LUNCHEON
The Greene County Partnership will host a Legislative Luncheon on Friday, March 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Tusculum University. Cost for buffet lunch is $20. Attendees have opportunity to discuss with current political issues facing our community and state with area legislators. Visit https://www.greenecountypartnership.com/ to register.
MORELOCK FAMILY FUNDRAISER
A benefit meal is being planned Sunday, Feb. 19, from noon to 3 p.m., at the Glendale Community Center, 3451 Buckingham Road, to aid the Morelock family who lost everything in a house fire. The meal will include a potato bar, salad, dessert and drink. Cost is by donation. A special visit by the Flying Js is also planned for live music.
MOSHEIM LIBRARY CHILDREN’S STORYTIME
A family Valentine’s Day Party will be held Feb. 14, from 2-4 p.m., at the Mosheim Public Library. There will be crafts, children’s stories, games and snacks.
MOSHEIM OES MEETING
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Monday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m., in the Moshiem Masonic Lodge hall. There will be a fellowship meal prior to the meeting.