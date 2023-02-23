AMERICAN LEGION COLLECTION DRIVE
American Legion Post 64 of Greeneville and the Greene County Veterans Service Office are continuing to collect new, in-package undergarments for both men and female veterans who are hospitalized at the Veterans Medical Center.The post is also collecting personal hygiene items for the veterans. All items can be brought to the American Legion Post 64/Greene County Veterans Service Office, 101 Longview Drive, in Greeneville. Collection hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. This collection is now a year-around event. For more information, call 423-798-1707 during normal business hours.
ANDREW JOHNSON WOMEN’S CLUB BOARD MEETING
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club Executive Board will meet Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 10:30 a.m., at the clubhouse. All board members are urged to attend.
BAILEYTON AREA HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING
The Baileyton Area Historical Society will meet Monday, Feb. 27, at Baileyton United Methodist Church at 6 p.m. All interested persons are invited. Please bring any favorite or old recipes. For more information, please text Myra at 423-620-8580. Please enter the church in the back.
BEWLEY’S CHAPEL SUPPER
Bewley’s Chapel Church, 1733 Bewley’s Chapel Rd., will have a supper on Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. The menu will be ham, au gratin potatoes, green beans, dessert and drink. The cost is free but donations will be accepted. The Rev. Steve Ryman is host pastor.
DAVY CROCKETT BEEKEEPERS LECTURE
Certified Master Beekeeper Dale Hinkle, of Maryville, will speak Feb. 27, at 7 p.m., at Towering Oaks Baptist Church, 1985 Buckingham Road, as part of the Davy Crockett Beekeepers Association’s newly organized speakers series. The lecture is open to anyone interested in attending. The focus of Hinkle’s talk will be “Hive Autopsy,” how to determine the cause of deaths in a bee colony. For more details, call 423-416-0505.
GRIEFSHARE CLASS AT LIMESTONE FWB
Limestone Free Will Baptist Church is hosting a 13-week GriefShare class, now through May 18. The class is being held each Thursday afternoon from 4-6 p.m. The class is to encourage adults grieving the loss of a loved one. Attendees can start the class any time. Go to GriefShare.org website for more information or call Cathy at 423-620-2804 for more details.
LEGISLATIVE LUNCHEON
The Greene County Partnership will host a Legislative Luncheon on Friday, March 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Tusculum University. Cost for buffet lunch is $20. Attendees have opportunity to discuss with current political issues facing our community and state with area legislators. Visit https://www.greenecountypartnership.com/ to register.
MARINE CORPS LEAGUE PANCAKE BREAKFAST
The Sgt. Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment will hold a Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 8-10 a.m., at the VFW building, located on Harlan Street, across Hwy. 11-E from Walmart. Advance tickets are on sale from Detachment Marines for $8 adults and $5 for children 12 and under. At the door, tickets will be $10 adults and $5 for children 12 and under.
NOLACHUCKEY RURITAN PANCAKE SUPPER
The Nolachuckey Ruritan Club will host a benefit Pancake Supper on Monday, March 13, from 5-7 p.m., at the St. James Community Center. The cost of the meal is by donation. Proceeds will be used for community projects.
PLEASANT HILL CHURCH BREAKFAST
Pleasant Hill Church at Horse Creek will host a country breakfast and bake sale this Saturday morning, Feb. 25, from 6:30-10 a.m. The church is located at the corner of Fox Road and Pleasant Hill Road. The menu will consist of eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, bacon, country ham, hash browns and coffee, milk, orange juice and Coca-Cola products. Plenty of baked goods will be for sale as well. Cost by donation.
UNION TEMPLE CHAPEL SOUP SUPPER
Union Temple Chapel will host a soup supper fundraiser on March 4, from 5-7 p.m., at the church fellowship hall, 9330 Kingsport Hwy. This will be an all-you-can-eat meal with soup, break desserts and drink. Cost is $10 adults and $5 kids 10 and under. Proceeds will benefit a new church sign.