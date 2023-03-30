ALBRIGHT UMC MEAL
Albright United Methodist Church, in Rheatown, will host a curbside Sunday dinner on April 2, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost is $12 per box. The menu will include turkey and dressing and ham, gravy and all the trimmings, including three vegetables, a roll and dessert.
AMERICAN LEGION MEETING
The American Legion Post 64 and auxiliary will have their monthly meeting Monday, April 3, at the local post, 101 Longview Dr., Greeneville. Refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m. Status meeting will begin at 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend.
BEWLEY’S CHAPEL MEAL
Bewley’s Chapel Church, 1733 Bewley’s Chapel Road, will have a supper on March 31, beginning at 6 p.m. The menu will consist of chicken noodle casserole, baked beans, cole slaw, mashed potatoes, dessert and drink. Cost is free but donations will be accepted. The Rev. Steve Ryman is host pastor.
BOWMANTOWN RURITAN BREAKFAST
The Bowmantown Ruritan Club will host a community breakfast this Saturday, April 1, from 7-10 a.m., at the Ruritan building, 1573 Barkley Road, in Telford. The menu will include biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon, sausage, pork tenderloin, hash browns, grits, stickies, chocolate gravy, orange juice and coffee. The club hosts a benefit breakfast on the first Saturday of each month. Proceeds are used for community needs in the Bowmantown area.
BRANDON MALONE MEMORIAL CONCERT
Multiple musicians and bands are scheduled to take part in the Brandon Malone Memorial Concert this Saturday, April 1, beginning at 3 p.m., at ‘Tha Gap’ Bar & Grill, 16130 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy., in Bulls Gap. Featured performers will include: The Color 7, Kumacell, Riff Raff, This Perfect World, Ryan Norton, TJs Mobile DJ Service, John Fletcher, Thirstatine, Praelia and Lost In Silence. This is an 18+ show.
BULLS GAP LODGE COUNTRY HAM SUPPER
Bulls Gap Masonic Lodge will have a country ham supper at the Bulls Gap Masonic Lodge this Saturday, April 1 from 4-7 p.m. Cost is $12 a plate, eat in or carry out. The menu will be: country ham, green beans, slaw, mashed potatoes, biscuits, white and red eye gravy, drinks and dessert. Carry outs do not include drinks.
CASI COUNTRY HAM/ CHICKEN DINNER
Casi Full Gospel Church, 372 Cassi Road, in Chuckey, will host a country ham/chicken dinner with all the trimmings in the church fellowship hall on April 8, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Cost is $10 adults and $5 children ages 10 and under. Carry outs will be available by calling 423-257-6713.
CEDAR HILL CPC SHEPHERD’S TABLE MEAL
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free hot meals on Monday, April 17, from 11 a.m. to noon, at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time to pick up a meal.
CHUCKEY-DOAK FFA ALUMNI DINNER
The Chuckey-Doak FFA Alumni will be hosting a Bluegrass and BBQ dinner this Friday, March 31 from 5-8 p.m. There will be a full meal for $12 and bluegrass music by Strings of Green and Ten Penny Drive. For more information, call Chase Murray at 798-2636
CORGIS OF GREENEVILLE EASTER EVENT
The newly formed group Corgis of Greeneville will host an Easter egg hunt kickoff on April 1, from 1-3 p.m. at David Crockett Birthplace State Park in Limestone. This event is for Corgi dogs only. Professional photos will be taken and costumes provided. All dogs must be on a leash. Attendees should be $15 for membership dues. To RSVP or for more information, call Jenny at 423-972-5079 or Victoria at 786-999-5675.
GC REPUBLICAN PARTY MEETING
The Greene County Republican Party will meet Monday, April 3, at 6 p.m., at the Republican headquarters, 914 Snapps Ferry Rd., Greeneville.
GC REPUBLICAN WOMEN MEETING
The Greene County Republican Women will meet on Thursday April 13, at noon, at the Harvest Family Restaurant, 3124 West Andrew Johnson Hwy. The guest speaker will be Circuit Court Judge Alex Pearson. The cost of lunch is $15. Reservations are required. For reservations, call Nancy Wilson at 423-639-3314 or Joy Rader Nunnally at 423-552-8793.
GOSNELL’S STEREO & MUSIC CLASSIC COUNTRY SHOW
Gosnell’s Stereo & Music, 809 Tusculum Blvd., will host a classic country show this Saturday, April 1, beginning at 2 p.m. Featured performers will include: Bobby Loveday & the Classic 45 Band and the Backwoods Country Band. There will also be an open mic. For more information, call 865-453-7651. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
GREENEVILLE PARKS & RECREATION ‘SPRING FLING’
Greeneville Parks and Recreation will host its annual “Spring Fling” on Saturday, April 1, beginning at 10 a.m., at the Eastview Recreation Center, located at 456 East Bernard Ave. Children’s egg hunts and other activities are planned. A free lunch of pizza, chips, cookies, and soda will also be provided. The giant Easter egg hunt will have bounce houses and music provided by DJ Robbie Britton. Ages 3 and under will begin the egg hunt at 10:30 a.m.; ages 4-6 follow at 11 a.m.; ages 7-9 will have an egg hunt at 11:30 a.m., and the event will conclude at noon, with an egg hunt for ages 10-12. Children are being asked to bring their Easter baskets for the egg hunt. The event is free.
GREENWOOD UMC EGG HUNT
Greenwood United Methodist Church, 645 Sam Doak St., in Tusculum, will host an egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, beginning at 2 p.m.
LICK CREEK VALLEY CLOTHING GIVEAWAY
Lick Creek Valley House of Prayer, 2515 Mount Carmel Rd, in Mosheim, will be having their monthly food and clothing give-away this Saturday April 1, from 9 a.m. until noon.
MOSHEIM RURITAN BREAKFAST
The Mosheim Ruritan Club will have its monthly all-you-can-eat country style breakfast this Saturday, April 1, from 7-10 a.m. at the Ruritan building, 7215 Blue Springs Pkwy. (near the caution light) in Mosheim. The menu includes tenderloin, country ham, sausage, bacon, biscuits, gravy, eggs, orange juice, soft drinks and coffee. Take-outs are available. The cost is $10.
MT. ZION BREAKFAST
There will be a Country Ham Big Breakfast at Mt. Zion Church, in Afton, this Saturday, April 1, from 6:30-10 a.m. The menu will consist of country ham, bacon, sausage, homemade biscuits and gravy, eggs, pancakes, fruit, and drink. Cost is a donation. Mt. Zion is located at 1031 Mt. Zion Road. (off the Snapps Ferry Road). All donations are used to support the community ministry of the Mt. Zion Men.
PINE GROVE/HARTMAN’S CHAPEL EGG HUNT
Pine Grove and Hartman’s Chapel churches will host an Easter Eggstravaganza on April 8, from 1-3 p.m. at Pine Grove Church, 3005 Bright Hope Road, in Greeneville. In addition to an egg hunt, there will be games with prizes, a photo booth, food, a crafts area and live bunnies to pet.
SOUTH GREENE BAND BAZAAR
The 13th Annual Band Bazaar will be held Saturday, April 1 at South Greene High School. Cost to attend is a donation at the gate. A benefit auction will begin at 10 a.m., followed by live music and a car show. Concessions will be available and there will be shopping vendors on site. All proceeds benefit the band programs at South Greene Middle and High Schools.
ST. JAMES COMMUNITY EGG HUNT
An Easter Egg hunt will be held Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the St. James Community Center. The event is open to children ages 10 and younger. Lunch will be provided by Jacob’s Well.
WEST GREENE BAND BENEFIT SUPPER
The West Greene High and Middle School Bands will have a ham supper at the Mohawk Ruritan building this Saturday, April 1, from 4-7 p.m. Cost is $10 per plate. Drive-thru only. Proceeds will go to the bands.