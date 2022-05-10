ANDREW JOHNSON WOMEN’S CLUB
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club will have its May meeting on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Andrew Johnson Clubhouse. Please RSVP for lunch at a cost of $10.
BEERSHEBA CEMETERY
Beersheba Cemetery Association will host the annual decoration of graves at the cemetery on Houston Valley Road on May 15.
CEDAR HILL CEMETERY
Decoration of graves will be May 15 at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4170 Newport Highway. Donations are appreciated for the upkeep of the cemetery.
ELBERT KINSER MARINE CORPS LEAGUE
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment No. 615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive.
FEMA CERT TRAINING
Bee Well Outpost, 3845 Houston Valley Road, will be having a FEMA CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) Training May 18-22. The cost for materials is $35. FEMA CERT is a 20-hour course that trains a person for disaster preparedness. For more information, email Jim Ingersoll at jci143@icloud.com or call Kanen James at 727-386-0124.
FLEA MARKET & SWAP MEET
The U.S. Military Vets MC and the Greeneville VFW Post 1990 will host its 2nd annual Flea Market & Swap Meet on May 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the post home, located at 70 Harlan St. Vendor space is available. Proceeds will benefit veterans in the community. To learn more, email greenevillevetfleamarket@gmail.com.
FREE EYE CARE SERVICES
Applications are being distributed now for the 2022 Free Visual Clinic for Greeneville-Greene County. The program offers free eye exams and prescription eyeglasses to local individuals with financial need. The forms to apply for the free services are available at the Greene County Health Department, 810 W. Church St. The forms must be completed and returned on May 17, between the hours of 8-11 a.m., at Trinity United Methodist Church. Proof of income documents must be submitted along with the application form. For more information, call the Greene County Health Department at 423-798-1749.
GETHSEMANE UMC CEMETERY
Decoration of graves at Gethsemane United Methodist Church Cemetery, 155 S. Water Fork Road, will be May 15.
GREENEVILLE CHRISTIAN WOMEN’S CLUB
The Greeneville Christian Women’s Prayer Connection will be May 13 at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 211 N. Main Street. All women are invited. Reservations are not required. The Greeneville Christian Women’s Luncheon will be May 20 at noon at the Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 201 N. Main Street. The speaker will be Patsie Diamond of Dublin, Virginia. Her topic will be “You Only Need ONE Relationship.” The feature will be a Trivia game and the vocalists will be Jack and Miriam Kirkendall. All women are invited. For reservations, call Joyce Harness at 423-234-0023.
LOST MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY CLUB
The Lost Mountain Community Club will meet May 10 at 7 p.m. at the Lost Mountain Community Center, 9567 Horton Highway.
GREENE COUNTY REPUBLICAN WOMEN
The Greene County Republican Women will meet May 12 at noon at the Harvest Family Restaurant, at 3124 West Andrew Johnson Hwy. All candidates will be welcome to come and comment on the election. Reservations are required and lunch is $15. For reservations call Nancy Wilson at 423-639-3314, or Joy Rader Nunnally, 423-552-8793.
MILBURNTON CEMETERY
Decoration of graves at Milburnton Cemetery, located on Old Milburnton Road, will be held Saturday and Sunday, May 14-15. For more information, call 423-257-6113.
MT. PLEASANT UMC CEMETERY
The annual decoration of graves will be held Saturday, May 14 at the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery. All donations will be appreciated for the upkeep of the cemetery. Donation boxes are available. Cemetery officials ask that flowers be removed two weeks after decoration for mowing to resume.
NEW BETHEL CPC CEMETERY
The decoration at New Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery will be held Sunday, May 15. All donations will be greatly appreciated for the upkeep of the cemetery.
RIVER HILL UMC CEMETERY
Decoration of graves will be held Saturday and Sunday, May 14-15, at the River Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery.
SHILOH CEMETERY
Decoration of graves will be Sunday, May 15, at Shiloh Cemetery in Tusculum.
SHRINE PAPER SALE
The Greene County Shrine Club is participating in the annual Kerbela Shrine Paper Sale, which kicked off May 9 and will continue through May 15. All funds received from the paper sale will benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children, which provides free orthopedic or burn care to children ages 18 and younger. Shrine Club members will be at Food City locations this week to accept donations and at county roadblocks on Sunday. Please make checks payable to: Shriners Hospitals for Children. Donations can be mailed to: Greene County Shrine Club, c/o Danny Crum, 125 West St., Greeneville, TN 37745.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN
South Central Ruritan will be hosting the following on May 14, Country Breakfast from 7-11 a.m., Market Days from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., and the TNT Lawnmower Pull starting at 4 p.m.
VETERAN TO VETERAN CAFE
Caris Healthcare is sponsoring a free Veteran to Veteran Cafe on May 13 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Peggy Ann Bakery. This event is free for all veterans and their family. Freshly made doughnuts and coffee will be served. There is no meeting, just great conversation and fellowship. For more information, call Renee Lowery at 423-638-2226.
VFW POST NO. 1990
The VFW Post No. 1990 meets the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at 70 Harlan St.