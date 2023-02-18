AMERICAN LEGION COLLECTION DRIVE
American Legion Post 64 of Greeneville and the Greene County Veterans Service Office are continuing to collect new, in-package undergarments for both men and female veterans who are hospitalized at the Veterans Medical Center.The post is also collecting personal hygiene items for the veterans. All items can be brought to the American Legion Post 64/Greene County Veterans Service Office, 101 Longview Drive, in Greeneville. Collection hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. This collection is now a year-around event. For more information, call 423-798-1707 during normal business hours.
BAILEYTON AREA HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING
The Baileyton Area Historical Society will meet Monday, Feb. 27, at tBaileyton United Methodist Church at 6 p.m. All interested persons are invited. Please bring any favorite or old recipes. For more information, please text Myra @ 423-620-8580. Please enter the church in the back.
CEDAR HILL CPC SHEPHERD’S TABLE MEAL
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free hot meals on Monday, Feb. 20, from 11 a.m. to noon, at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time to pick it up.
GRIEFSHARE CLASS AT LIMESTONE FWB
Limestone Free Will Baptist Church is hosting a 13-week GriefShare class, now through May 18. The class is being held each Thursday afternoon from 4-6 p.m. The class is to encourage adults grieving the loss of a loved one. Attendees can start the class any time. Go to GriefShare.org website for more information or call Cathy at 423-620-2804 for more details.
LAMAR RURITAN SUPPER, BOOK SALE
The Lamar Ruritan Club, 108 Charlie Parker Road, in Jonesborough, will host a drive-thru and in-person dining meal on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 5-7 p.m. The meal will consist of steak and gravy, three sides, bread, dessert and drinks. Cost is $12. The club will also be having a book sale at the same time. Proceeds will benefit local school and community projects.
LEESBURG RURITAN TURKEY SHOOT
The Leesburg Ruritan Club is hosting a turkey shoot each Saturday night, from 5:30-7 p.m., at 1429 Old Stagecoach Road, in Jonesborough. Cost is $2.50 per round with a minimum of 5 rounds. Call Carl Barker at 856-466-1695 for more details.
LEGISLATIVE LUNCHEON
The Greene County Partnership will host a Legislative Luncheon on Friday, March 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Tusculum University. Cost for buffet lunch is $20. Attendees have opportunity to discuss with current political issues facing our community and state with area legislators. Visit https://www.greenecountypartnership.com/ to register.
MARINE CORPS LEAGUE PANCAKE BREAKFAST
The Sgt. Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment will hold a Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 8-10 a.m., at the VFW building, located on Harlan Street, across Hwy. 11-E from Walmart. Advance tickets are on sale from Detachment Marines for $8 adults and $5 for children 12 and under. At the door, tickets will be $10 adults and $5 for children 12 and under.
MORELOCK FAMILY FUNDRAISER
A benefit meal is being planned Sunday, Feb. 19, from noon to 3 p.m., at the Glendale Community Center, 3451 Buckingham Road, to aid the Morelock family who lost everything in a house fire. The meal will include a potato bar, salad, dessert and drink. Cost is by donation. A special visit by the Flying Js is also planned for live music.
MOSHEIM OES MEETING
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Monday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m., in the Moshiem Masonic Lodge hall. There will be a fellowship meal prior to the meeting.
NOLACHUCKEY RURITAN PANCAKE SUPPER
The Nolachuckey Ruritan Club will host a benefit Pancake Supper on Monday, March 13, from 5-7 p.m., at the St. James Community Center. The cost of the meal is by donation. Proceeds will be used for community projects.