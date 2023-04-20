ANDREW JOHNSON WOMEN’S CLUB EXEC. MEETING
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club Executive Board will meet Tuesday, April 25, at 10:30 a.m., at the clubhouse. All board members are urged to attend.
BAILEYTON AREA HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING
The Baileyton Area Historical Society will have a regular meeting on Monday, April 24, at 6 p.m., at Baileyton Community Church, 1034 Baileyton Main Street. All interested persons are invited to attend. For more information, call or text 423-620-8580.
BEERSHEBA LODGE STEAK SUPPER
Beersheba Masonic Lodge on Houston Valley Road will have a steak supper on Saturday, May 6, from 4:30-7 p.m.
BEWLEY’S CHAPEL SUPPER
Bewley’s Chapel Church will host a supper on April 28 at 6 p.m. The menu will be turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes, peas, dessert and drink. Cost is free, but donations will be accepted. The church is located at 1733 Bewley’s Chapel Road. The Rev. Steve Ryman is host pastor.
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Hwy., Greenville, will be having a clothing giveaway on April 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are welcome.
CHIPS FAMILY VIOLENCE SHELTER FUNDRAISER
The Change Is Possible (CHIPS) Family Violence Shelter will be host a “Little Black Dress Event” fundraiser on May 20 from 7-10 p.m. at the Greeneville Moose Lodge. Sponsorship packages are available. Call 423-743-0022 for more details.
DAVY CROCKETT BEEKEEPERS ASSOCIATION MEETING

The Davy Crockett Beekeepers Association will meet Monday, April 24 at the Greene County Farm Bureau, 1431 West Main Street, in Greeneville. Beginning beekeepers will have a question-and-answer time starting at 6:30 p.m. The regular monthly meeting will start at 7 p.m.
DRUG TAKE BACK DAY DROP-OFF LOCATIONS
In conjunction with National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, local law enforcement agencies will offer multiple locations available this Saturday, April 25 for residents to bring any unused medications for safe disposal. All of the drug take-back events on Saturday will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Greene County Sheriff’s Department will have locations at the Greeneville Walmart and at North Greene High School. The Mosheim and Tusculum police departments will host drop offs at each of their police stations. The Greeneville Police Department maintains a 24/7 drop box at the Greeneville police station for citizens to leave unwanted medications any time throughout the year.
GC Partnership FREE SHRED DAY
Anyone with documents that need shredding can bring them to the Greene County Partnership, 115 Academy St., on Friday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to noon, to have them shredded free of charge. Partnership officials are providing this free service to help local residents protect their identity and personal information by destroying documents that they no longer need. For more details, call 423-638-4111.
JUICING WORKSHOP
A free class on the basics of juicing fruits and vegetables will be held Thursday, April 20, from 6-8 p.m., at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 710 Asheville Highway, next door to Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Attendees will receive free recipes and learn about the physiological benefits of juicing. Call 423-638-5014 for more information.
KIDS FISHING DAY
The Ogle Neas Kids Fishing Day on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Dillard Place, located on Viking Mountain Road in Upper Paint Creek. From the Asheville Highway, turn left onto Viking Mountain Road and go about three miles. The Dillard Place will be on the right. This free fishing event is open to youth ages 12 and under. Bring your own fishing equipment. Food will be available for purchase. Sponsors are the Cherokee Chapter of Trout Unlimited, the Unaka Ranger District of the Cherokee National Forest, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
LIMESTONE RURITAN BBQ DINNER
The Limestone Ruritan Club will host a BBQ fundraising dinner at the Ruritan building, 121 Limestone Ruritan Road, on Friday, April 21, from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Menu includes BBQ sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, chips, drinks and desserts. Cost is $10. Carry outs are available.
LOST MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY CENTER SUPPER
The Lost Mountain Community Center will host a soup bean (with cornbread) and hot dog supper on Friday, April 28, from 5-8 p.m., at the community center, located at 9576 Horton Highway. Plates will include a dessert and drink. Cost is by donation. Carry outs will be available. A cake and pie auction will be held at 6 and 7 p.m. Proceeds from the meal will benefit the community center and and its grounds maintenance.
MALONE FAMILY REUNION
The Malone family of the Cross Anchor and Baileyton communities will have a reunion on Saturday, April 22, from 4-8 p.m., at Tusculum City Park in the pavillion. Everyone is asked to bring a covered dish and drink of choice. No alcoholic beverages. For more information, call 423-470-1327.
MIDWAY FELLOWSHIP CHURCH YARD SALE
Midway Fellowship Church will have a benefit yard sale on Saturday, May 6, beginning at 8 a.m.
MOHAWK RURITAN DINNER
The Mohawk Ruritan Club will host its Fifth Sunday Dinner on April 30, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Mohawk Community Center, located on Saville Loop in Mohawk. Cost is $10 adults and $5 children 11 and under. The menu will consist of turkey and dress or baked ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, bread and dessert. No drinks will be served. This is a curb-side pickup event only. There will be no inside dining. Call Tim Wisecarver at 423-312-6406 for more details.
NEWCOMER CLUB MEETING
The Newcomer Club of Greeneville will meet April 27 at 10 a.m. at Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Lunch reservations are due by April 23. Reservations can be made by call 423-426-8796 or 423-525-6118.
NOLACHUCKEY RURITAN SPAGHETTI SUPPER
The Nolachuckey Ruritan Club will host a spaghetti supper this Saturday, April 22, from 4-7 p.m. at the St. James Community Center. Cost of the meal is by donation. Proceeds will be used for various community projects. The Nolachuckey Ruritan Club meets on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the St. James Community Center.
SUNRISE CHURCH SPAGHETTI SUPPER
The community being invited to a free spaghetti supper on Sunday, April 30, at 6 p.m., at Sunrise Missionary Baptist Church, at exit 23, in Bulls Gap. The menu will consist of spaghetti, green beans, bread sticks, tea, lemonade and cake. Carry out or dine in.