AMERICAN LEGION
The American Legion Post No. 64 and auxiliary meets the first Monday of each month at the local post, located at 101 Longview Drive. Light refreshments are served at 5:30 p.m. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend.
APPALACHIAN HELPING HANDS
The Appalachian Helping Hands ministry is a clothes closet with household items and toiletries located in the St. James Community Center across from St. James Lutheran Church, 3220 St. James Road. The Jacob’s Well free lunches are held on the first Thursdays and third Saturdays of each month from 10:30 a.m. until noon. A monthly food distribution is held through Second Harvest of Northeast Tennessee every fourth Thursday at 9:30 a.m. There is never a cost for service. Call 423-636-0098 during regular business hours for more information.
MCDONALD MISSION YARD SALE
A Benefit Yard Sale to aid the Tim Cobble family will be held April 29-30 at the McDonald Mission, 75 Ailshie Lane, Mohawk. Hours will be Friday, 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Several area churches are sponsoring this fundraiser to help defray living expenses for the family while Cobble is a patient at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. A heart transplant patient, Cobble requires regular follow-up care at Vanderbilt due his health issues. Last week, he also underwent emergency gallbladder surgery at Vanderbilt. Anyone wishing to donate items for the yard sale can text 423-278-8058. Additional information is available on Facebook at Prayers for Tim Cobble.
BAILEYTON AREA HISTORICAL SOCIETY
The Baileyton Area Historical Society will have a called meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. at the Baileyton United Methodist Church. Decisions will be discussed concerning renovations to the old Post Office in Baileyton. All interested persons are invited to attend. For more information, call or text 423-620-8580.
BAILEYTON LODGE NO. 520
Baileyton Masonic Lodge No. 520, F&AM, 365 Brunner St., will host a meal this Sunday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the lodge dinning room. The menu will consist of grilled pork loin, grilled potatoes, green beans, slaw, dessert and rolls. Dine-in or drive-through will be available. Cost is $10 for adults, $6 for ages 6-12 and ages 5 and under are free.
CASI FULL GOSPEL CHURCH
Casi Full Gospel Church fellowship hall, 372 Cassi Road, Chuckey, will host their annual country ham or chicken dinner with all the trimmings Saturday from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children (10 and under) Carry outs will be available, call 423-257-6713. For more information, call 423-335-0624.
ELBERT KINSER MARINE CORPS LEAGUE
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment No. 615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive.
GREENE COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY
The Greene County Republican Party will have a meet-and-greet event on Saturday for GOP candidates of the May 3 primary election. The event will begin at at 6 p.m. at the Republican headquarters, 914 Snapps Ferry Road.
GREYSTONE RURITAN CLUB
Greystone Ruritan Club at the Ruritan building (former old Greystone School) will be hosting a “Pickin’ Along The Peavine” Bluegrass night April 30 at 7 p.m. with a reunion of the Hard Times Bluegrass Band, Jerry and Susie Keys, G.C. Matlock, and Keith and Myna Belle Williams. A country meal of soup beans, cornbread and all the trimmings, and dessert begins at 6 p.m. Cost is by donation. For more information, call Roy Weems at 423-440-0264 or Jerry Hopson at 423-278-4957.
MOSHEIM LODGE AND OES
Mosheim Lodge No. 463 and Chapter No. 292 Order of the Eastern Star will have a soup and bean supper with all the fixings on Saturday from 4-7 p.m. Cost will be $7 per plate.
MT. PLEASANT RURITAN
The Mt. Pleasant Ruritan Club will host an All-You-Can-Eat Country Breakfast on April 30 from 7-9 a.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Memorial Building. The menu will include bacon, sausage, ham, eggs, grits, biscuits and gravy and more. Cost is $10 per person. Proceeds will be used for various community projects supported by the club.
NOLACHUCKEY RURITAN CLUB
The Nolachuckey Ruritan Club will be having a spaghetti supper with all the trimmings April 30 from 4-7 p.m. Proceeds will benefit community projects, Nolachuckey Elementary School, South Greene High School and Boy Scout Troop No. 96. The location will be in the St. James Community Center cafeteria.
SUNNYSIDE VFD
The Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department, located at 200 Carmel Hill, will host a Pancake Breakfast on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. The menu will include pancakes, sausages, and drinks. Cost is $5 per plate. Everyone is welcome.
VFW POST NO. 1990
The VFW Post No. 1990 meets the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at 70 Harlan St.