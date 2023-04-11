CAMP CREEK BOOSTER CLUB FUNDRAISER
The Camp Creek Booster Club will host a fundraising event, featuring vendors and a car show, this Saturday, April 15 at Camp Creek Elementary School, 2947 Camp Creek Road. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
CAMP CREEK RURITAN BREAKFAST
The Camp Creek Ruritan Club will host a country-style breakfast on Saturday April 15, from 7-10 a.m. at the Ruritan pavilion, 2999 Camp Creek Road. The menu will consist of country ham, bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes, biscuits & gravy, hash browns, coffee, soda or juice. Cost is $10. Everyone is welcome
CEDAR HILL CPC SHEPHERD’S TABLE MEAL
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free hot meals on Monday, April 17, from 11 a.m. to noon, at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time to pick up a meal.
GREENE CO. CLERK MOBILE VEHICLE REGISTRATION
The Greene County Clerk Vehicle Registration Mobile Service will be on a regular schedule for the week of April 18-21. The locations and times are: Mosheim Town Hall, April 18, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Tusculum Town Hall, April 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Baileyton Town Hall, April 20, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., and Camp Creek Ruritan Memorial Park Pavilion, April 21, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
GC REPUBLICAN WOMEN MEETING
The Greene County Republican Women will meet on Thursday April 13, at noon, at the Harvest Family Restaurant, 3124 West Andrew Johnson Hwy. The guest speaker will be Circuit Court Judge Alex Pearson. The cost of lunch is $15. Reservations are required. For reservations, call Nancy Wilson at 423-639-3314 or Joy Rader Nunnally at 423-552-8793.
LAMAR RURITAN STEAK & GRAVY SUPPER
The Lamar Ruritan Club will host a steak & gravy supper on Saturday. April 15, from 5-7 p.m. at the Ruritan building, 108 Charlie Parker Rd., in Jonesborough. In-person dining will be available as well as a drive-thru option to pick up meals. The menu will consist of steak and gravy, three sides, bread, dessert and drinks. Cost is $12. The club will also be having a book sale at the same time. Proceeds will benefit local school and community projects.
LEESBURG RURITAN TURKEY SHOOT
Leesburg Ruritan Club, 1429 Old Stagecoach Rd, Jonesborough, is having a Turkey Shoot every Saturday during the month of April, from 5:30-7 p.m. The cost will be $2.50 per round with a minimum of 5 rounds. Call Carl Barker at 856-466-1695 for more details.
LIMESTONE RURITAN BREAKFAST
The Limestone Ruritan Club will be hosting a full country breakfast buffet on Saturday, April 15, from 7-10 a.m. This all-you-can-eat breakfast is $10 per plate. The Ruritan Club is located at 121 Limestone Ruritan Rd., in Limestone.
MIDWAY FELLOWSHIP MEAL
Midway Fellowship Church will host its “Feed the Community” meal on Thursday, April 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the church. Attendees can either dine in or pick up their meal. The menu will be spaghetti, bread and dessert.
NOLACHUCKEY RURITAN SPAGHETTI SUPPER
The Nolachuckey Ruritan Club will host a spaghetti supper on April 22, from 4-7 p.m. at the St. James Community Center. Cost of the meal is by donation. Proceeds will be used for various community projects. The Nolachuckey Ruritan Club meets on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the St. James Community Center.
WARRENSBURG RURITAN BREAKFAST
The Warrensburg Ruritan Club will have an all-you-can-eat breakfast on Saturday, April 15, from 7-10 a.m. at the Warrensburg Community Center. The menu will consist of country ham, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, biscuits, gravy, grits, tomatoes, hash browns, panckaes, warm syrup, juice and coffee. Cost is $8 adults, $5 children 4-12, and free to children 3 and under with a paying adult.
ZION CEMETERY ASSOCIATION MEETING
The Zion Cemetery Association will have its annual meeting on April 16, at 2 p.m., at Zion Methodist Church in Baileyton.