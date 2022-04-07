AMERICAN LEGION
The American Legion Post No. 64 and auxiliary meets the first Monday of each month at the local post, located at 101 Longview Drive. Light refreshments are served at 5:30 p.m. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend.
ANDREW JOHNSON WOMEN’S CLUB
Andrew Johnson Women’s Club will meet on April 12 at 10:30 A.M. Please RSVP for lunch at a cost will be $10.
APPALACHIAN HELPING HANDS
The Appalachian Helping Hands ministry is a clothes closet with household items and toiletries located in the St. James Community Center across from St. James Lutheran Church, 3220 St. James Road. The Jacob’s Well free lunches are first Thursdays and third Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. until noon. A monthly food distribution is held through Second Harvest of Northeast Tennessee every fourth Thursday at 9:30 a.m. There is never a cost for service. Call 423-636-0098 during regular business hours for more information.
DEPOT STREET FARMERS MARKET
The Depot Street Farmers Market will hold their annual meeting on Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon at St. James Episcopal Church, 105 West Church Street, Greeneville. Enter the door facing the parking lot. Information will be provided concerning setting up at the market, registering returning and new vendors, and how to become involved as a volunteer. There will be a meet and greet after the meeting with light refreshments being served. Anyone is welcome to attend.
The market’s opening day is Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Partnership parking lot, 115 Academy Street, and runs through October. They are looking for food trucks and musicians to set up or preform on Saturday mornings. For more information call Heather Youngblood at 423-525-2621, or go to the website: https://depoststreetfarmersmarket.com
ELBERT KINSER MARINE CORPS LEAGUE
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment No. 615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive.
The Elbert Kinser Marine Coups League will have a pancake breakfast April 9 from 8-10 a.m. at the Greeneville VFW Post. Menu will consist of pancakes, sausage, fruit cup, coffee and juice. Dine-in or Take-out available. The cost is $8 with a ticket and $10 at the door. Call VFW post at 423-620-4201 to reserve a ticket.
GREENE COUNTY REPUBLICAN WOMEN
The Greene County Republican Women will meet at 5:30 p.m. on April 14 at the Harvest Family Restaurant, 3124 W. Andrew Johnson Highway. Speakers will be candidates for county mayor and register of deeds. Dinner is $15. Reservations are required. Call Nancy Wilson at 423-639-3314 or Joy Rader Nunnally at 423-552-8793 to make a reservation.
GREENEVILLE OES
Greeneville Chapter No. 223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will have their stated meeting April 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge Hall. A fellowship meal will be served at 6 p.m. in the dining room.
HARDIN’S CHAPEL RURITAN
Hardin’s Chapel Ruritan will host a country breakfast 7-10 a.m. Saturday. The club will serve sausage, bacon, gravy and biscuits, eggs, grits, pancakes, coffee and juice. Cost is $10 per person.
LAMAR RURITAN
The Lamar Ruritan Club, 108 Charlie Parker Road, Jonesborough, will host a sit-down and drive-thru steak dinner 5-7 p.m. April 16. The meal will consist of steak and gravy, three sides, dessert and drinks for $10. People will have the opportunity to meet and greet candidates for Washington County. Proceeds will benefit local school and community projects.
MILES FOR MISSIONS
The Miles for Missions 5K fundraiser to raise money for missions will be Saturday starting at Camp Creek Ruritan Memorial Park, 2999 Camp Creek Road. The event starts with a Kids Fun Run at 5 p.m. and the 5K starts at 5:30 p.m. All 2022 race proceeds to directly to benefit Japan missions. To register for the event or more information go to www.raceentry.com/miles-4-missions-5k/race-information. For sponsorship opportunities and/or more information, contact Shelly Smith at 5kmiles4missions@gmail.com or call 423-972-7840.
MT. HEBRON UMC
Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church will host the Men of Faith spaghetti dinner 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Glendale Community Center. Cost is by donation. Menu includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, drink and dessert.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN
South Central Ruritan will be hosting a Country Breakfast, South Central Market Days, TNT Lawnmower Pull and singing on Saturday. The schedule of events is as follows: breakfast from 8-11 a.m.; market days from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.; lawnmower pull start at 4 p.m.; singing starts at 8 a.m. Eat in or carry out. Everyone is Welcome!
VFW POST NO. 1990
The VFW Post No. 1990 meets the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at 70 Harlan St.