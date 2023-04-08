AFF REPUBLICAN WOMEN MEETING
The America First Federated Republican Women will meet Monday, April 10, at 5:30 p.m., at the Gondolier Restaurant. The guest speaker will be Judge William Phillips, who will speak about the judicial system. For more details, call Debbie Corey at 423-502-1702.
CASI COUNTRY HAM/ CHICKEN DINNER
Casi Full Gospel Church, 372 Casi Road, in Chuckey, will host a country ham/chicken dinner with all the trimmings in the church fellowship hall this Saturday, April 8, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Cost is $10 adults and $5 children ages 10 and under. Carry outs will be available by calling 423-257-6713.
CEDAR HILL CPC SHEPHERD’S TABLE MEAL
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free hot meals on Monday, April 17, from 11 a.m. to noon, at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time to pick up a meal.
CENTRAL BAPTIST EASTER ALIVE!
Central Baptist Church, 100 Bobbie Ave., in Greeneville is hosting “Easter Alive!” a free outdoor walk-through drama, this weekend, 7-9 p.m. nightly. There will be seven scenes depicting the life of Jesus Christ. Admission is free. Visit cbcgreeneville.com or call the church office at 423-639-3191 for more details.
GREENE CO. CLERK MOBILE VEHICLE REGISTRATION
The Greene County Clerk Vehicle Registration Mobile Service will be on a regular schedule for the week of April 18-21. The locations and times are: Mosheim Town Hall, April 18, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Tusculum Town Hall, April 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Baileyton Town Hall, April 20, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., and Camp Creek Ruritan Memorial Park Pavilion, April 21, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
GC REPUBLICAN WOMEN MEETING
The Greene County Republican Women will meet on Thursday April 13, at noon, at the Harvest Family Restaurant, 3124 West Andrew Johnson Hwy. The guest speaker will be Circuit Court Judge Alex Pearson. The cost of lunch is $15. Reservations are required. For reservations, call Nancy Wilson at 423-639-3314 or Joy Rader Nunnally at 423-552-8793.
LEESBURG RURITAN TURKEY SHOOT
Leesburg Ruritan Club, 1429 Old Stagecoach Rd, Jonesborough, is having a Turkey Shoot every Saturday during the month of April, from 5:30-7 p.m. The cost will be $2.50 per round with a minimum of 5 rounds. Call Carl Barker at 856-466-1695 for more details.
LOST MTN. COMMUNITY CLUB MEETING
The Lost Mountain Community Club will meet Monday, April 10, at 7 p.m., at the Lost Mountain Community Center.
MIDWAY FELLOWSHIP MEAL
Midway Fellowship Church will host its “Feed the Community” meal on Thursday, April 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the church. Attendees can either dine in or pick up their meal. The menu will be spaghetti, bread and dessert.
MOSHEIM RURITAN MEETING
The Mosheim Ruritan Club will meet Monday, April 10, at 6 p.m., at the club building, 7215 Blue Springs Parkway, in Mosheim.
NOLACHUCKEY RURITAN SPAGHETTI SUPPER
The Nolachuckey Ruritan Club will host a spaghetti supper on April 22, from 4-7 p.m. at the St. James Community Center. Cost of the meal is by donation. Proceeds will be used for various community projects. The Nolachuckey Ruritan Club meets on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the St. James Community Center.
ZION CEMETERY ASSOCIATION MEETING
The Zion Cemetery Association will have its annual meeting on April 16, at 2 p.m., at Zion Methodist Church in Baileyton.