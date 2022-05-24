AMERICAN LEGION
The American Legion Post 64 and its auxiliary will meet June 6 at the local post, 101 Longview Drive, just off Snapps Ferry Road. Light refreshments are served at 5:30 p.m. Meeting time is 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend. The group meets monthly on the first Monday.
APPALACHIAN AUDITORIUM
Eugene Wolf will perform the play “The Book of Mamaw” on Saturday, May 28, at 7 p.m. at Appalachian Auditorium, 3220 St. James Road. Admission is $15. Online tickets and more details are available at appalachian-auditorium.org.
BIBLES CHAPEL CEMETERY
Decoration will be held at Bibles Chapel Cemetery in Midway on Sunday, May 29.
BLUE PLATE SPECIAL COMEDY SHOW
The Blue Plate Special Comedy Improv Show is returning to the Capitol Theatre, 104 S. Main St., in Greeneville, on Friday, May 27. Show time is 7 p.m. Admission is $5. Visit capitolgreeneville.org for more details.
ELBERT KINSER MARINE CORPS LEAGUE
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment No. 615 will meet June 9 at the VFW Post 1990, located at 70 Harlan Drive. The group regularly meets on the second Thursday of each month.
GREENE CO. CHRISTIAN SINGLES
The Greene County Christian Singles Network 21+ will meet May 28 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Lighthouse Assembly of God, 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy., Greeneville.
GREENEVILLE CHURCH OF CHRIST
Greeneville Church of Christ will have a clothing giveaway Tuesday, May 24 and Thursday, May 26 from 5-8 p.m. both days.
GREENEVILLE THEATRE GUILD
The Greeneville Theatre Guild will present six performances of “Into the Woods” in June at the Capitol Theatre, 104 S. Main St., Greeneville. Show dates are June 3-4 at 7 p.m., June 5 at 2 p.m., June 10-11 at 7 p.m., and June 5 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15. Visit greenevilletheatreguild.org for more details.
MOSHEIM FELLOWSHIP MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE
Mosheim Fellowship Church will host a Memorial Day Service on Friday, May 27, beginning at 6 p.m. The Rev. Bill Hatfield is host pastor.
MILBURNTON CEMETERY
Officials with Milburnton Cemetery are asking that decoration flowers be removed from graves by May 29 so that mowing can resume.
MOHAWK RURITAN
The Mohawk Ruritan Club will host its Fifth Sunday Dinner on May 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Mohawk Community Center. Curbside meal pickup only. The menu will include turkey & dressing or baked ham, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, bread and dessert. No drinks will be available. Cost is $8 adults, $4 children 12 and under.
MOSHEIM FUN DAYS & BIG BUBBA’S FUN RUN
Mosheim Fun Days and Big Bubba’s Fun Run will be held Saturday, June 4, at Mosheim School. The day-long event will feature live music, a car show, children’s activities, multiple vendors and more. The first annual Miss Mosheim Pagaent will be part of the events. An evening fireworks show is also planned. On Sunday, June 5, the Mosheim Fun Days Parade will be held, beginning at 2 p.m.
PROVIDENCE CEMETERY
Decoration will be held at Providence Cemetery, located on the Greene-Washington counties line, on Sunday, May 29. For details, call 423-257-6113.
RIVERVIEW CLOTHES CLOSET, FOOD PANTRY
The Riverview Clothes Closet and Food Pantry is open each Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon at Bewley’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 1733 Bewley’s Chapel Road, in Mosheim. Anyone in need is welcome.
SPRING EXPO & HEALTH FAIR
A Spring Expo & Health Fair will be held Wednesday, May 25, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Jonesborough Senior Center, 307 East Main St., in Jonesborough. The event is free and open to the public. More than 40 vendors are expected to attend to answer questions and provide health information and resources.
VFW POST NO. 1990
The VFW Post No. 1990 will meet Thursday, May 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the post, 70 Harlan St. The group regularly meets on the last Thursday of each month.