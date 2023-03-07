AFF REPUBLICAN WOMEN MEETING
The America First Federated Republican Women will meet on Monday, March 13, at 5:30 p.m., at the Gondolier Restaurant. Guest speakers will be Jeff Cobble, a local attorney who will speak about the constitution, and Greene County Property Assessor Chuck Jeffers, who will speak about how property assessments are done. For more information or reservations, contact Debbie Corey at 423-502-1702 or Betty Dorman at 423-329-3146.
ANDREW JOHNSON WOMEN’S CLUB MEETINGThe Andrew Johnson Women’s Club will meet Tuesday, March 14, at 10:30 a.m., at the clubhouse.
CEDAR GROVE CEMETERY MOWING
Officials with Cedar Grove Cemetery on Chuckey Pike are requesting that all flowers and other miscellaneous items be removed from all graves by Saturday, March 11, so that mowing can begin for the season.
CEDAR HILL CPC SHEPHERD’S TABLE MEAL
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free hot meals on Monday, March 20, from 11 a.m. to noon, at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Hwy. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time to pick it up.
CONTRA DANCES
The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society will host contra dancing on March 11 and March 25, at 7 p.m. both nights, at Tusculum University in the Niswonger Commons, building 9. The March 11 dance will feature Shelton Lieberman with Techno Music and Lights. The March 25 dance will feature the Redbud Ramblers. The public is welcome.
DAVY CROCKETT BEEKEEPERS WORKSHOP
The Davy Crockett Beekeepers Association will host an Advanced Beekeepers Education & Essentials School on March 25, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at Towering Oaks Baptist Church, 1985 Buckingham Rd., in Greeneville. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. There will be educational lectures, vendors, food trucks, a silent auction and door prizes. The event is geared toward second and third year beekeepers. For more details, email DCBAbuzz@yahoo.com .
GREENE CO. GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY MEETING
The Greene County Genealogical Society will meet this Thursday, March 9, at 6 p.m., at the T. Elmer Cox Historical and Genealogical Library on Main Street. All members and friends are invited to attend. Director Chris Gose will be discussing all the materials and information available to the public in the Cox Library.
GREENEVILLE OES MEETING
Greeneville Chapter No. 223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will have its regular stated meeting March 9, at 7 p.m. at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge hall. A fellowship meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. in the dining hall.
MIDWAY FELLOWSHIP FUNDRAISER FUN DAY, MEAL
Midway Fellowship Church (formerly known as Midway United Methodist Church) will host a fundraiser Fun Day on March 25, beginning at 9 a.m. There will be a walk-a-thon, a rock-a-thon, corn hole tournaments and cakewalks. Hot dogs, chips, drinks, desserts and homemade ice cream will be available for donations only. The cost of the corn hole tournament is $5 per team. All proceeds will go toward the church’s disaffiliation with the United Methodist denomination. Everyone is welcome to attend. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to April 1. The church will continue to host its Feed the Community meal. The next meal is set for March 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu will consist of pinto beans, macaroni, greens, cornbread and dessert. This is a dine-in or drive-thru event.
MOSHEIM OES MEETING
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will have its regular stated meeting March 20, at 7 p.m., in the Mosheim Masonic Lodge hall. A fellowship meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. in the dining hall.
NOLACHUCKEY RURITAN PANCAKE SUPPER
The Nolachuckey Ruritan Club will host a benefit Pancake Supper on Monday, March 13, from 5-7 p.m., at the St. James Community Center. The cost of the meal is by donation. Proceeds will be used for community projects.
SUNNYSIDE VFD CATFISH TOURNAMENT
The Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department will host a catfish tournament on Saturday, March 11, starting at 8 a.m., at Tom Fuller Memorial Park on Watts Bar Lake, located at 1360 Pumphouse Road in Rockwood. The entry fee is $100 per boat with a three-person limit. An optional big fish pot is $10 per person. There is a three-fish limit. Weigh in will be at 4 p.m., with a 50 percent payout to the top three winners. For more information, call 823-1868.
TWRA HUNTER EDUCATION CLASS
A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Association Hunter Education course will be taught March 15-17, from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. each day, at the Greene County Firing Range & Sporting Complex, 1345 Hal Henard Road. The class is limited to 25 students. Participants must be at least age 9 or older. A live fire field exercise will be held March 17. Students must pre-register at www.tnwildlife.org . For more information, call Dick Fawbush, instructor, at 423-620-3627.