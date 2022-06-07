CAMP CREEK COMMUNITY YARD SALE
The 25th annual Camp Creek Community Yard Sale, hosted by the Camp Creek Ruritan Club, will be held June 10-11, rain or shine, at the Ruritan Club’s Pavilion, 2999 Camp Creek Road. Booth space is $5 for vendors. Concessions will open at 7 a.m. For more details, visit the Camp Creek Community Yard Sale page on Facebook.
CLOTHES CLOSET, FOOD PANTRY
The Riverview Clothes Closet and Food Pantry, located at 1733 Bewley’s Chapel Road, is open each Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon for anyone in need.
ELBERT KINSER MARINE CORPS LEAGUE
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment No. 615 will meet June 9 at the VFW Post 1990, located at 70 Harlan Drive. The group regularly meets on the second Thursday of each month.
GREENE CO. REPUBLICAN WOMEN MEETING
The Greene County Republican Women will meet on Thursday, June 9, at noon at the Harvest Family Restaurant, 3124 West Andrew Johnson Hwy. Guest speaker will be Teddy Lawing, SRO officer. Reservations are required. Cost of lunch is $15. For reservations, call Nancy Wilson at 423-639-3314 or Joy Rader Nunnally at 423-552-8793.
GREENEVILLE OES MEETING
Greeneville Chapter No. 223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Thursday, June 9, at 7:30 p.m. at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge hall.
ONLINE WORKSHOPS FOR SENIORS
The University of Tennessee Extension will offer a series of free, online workshops aimed at senior citizens. The “Everyone Gets Older — Financing Later Life” classes will begin June 7 with a class entitled “Aging Population.” The workshop series will continue on June 14 with “Healthcare Choices,” June 21 with “Social Security and Housing,” June 28 with “Food Insecurity,” July 5 with “Frauds and Scams,” and July 12 with “Exiting Gracefully.” All sessions will begin at 5 p.m. Register online at tiny.utk.edu/EGO. Call Amanda Weston at 423-812-2060 or email LWeston@utk.edu if you have questions.
ROBY ADULT CENTER TRIP
Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center is inviting the public to participate in a shopping day trip to The Island in Pigeon Forge on Thursday, June 30. Participants will be taken via a bus for the outing. There is a $45 charge for the bus ride, which is due by June 14. Lunch is on your own and not included in the initial fee. The bus is scheduled to return to Greeneville return later in the evening around 5 p.m. Anyone is welcome to participate. There is no age limit. For more information, call the Roby Center at 639-3128.
SHEPHERD’S TABLE MEAL
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host the Shepherd’s Table on June 20, from 11 a.m. until noon. Those who would like a free hot meal may drive by during this time, at 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville, and pick up your meal.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN EVENTS
The South Central Ruritan Club will be hosting a Country Breakfast on Saturday June 11, from 7 to 11 a.m. Cost is $10 a plate. Sandy’s apple biscuits will be offered. Also on June 11, Market Days, will be held from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. by the ruritan club. All vendors are welcome. Cost is $10 a space. The club will also host a TNT Lawnmower Pull on June 11. Gates open at 4 p.m. Concessions will be available.
ST. JAMES COMMUNITY WATCH MEETING
The St. James Community Watch organization will meet at the St. James Community Center cafeteria on Thursday, June 9 at 7 p.m. Issac Ottinger, of the St. James Fire Department Chief, will be speaking on home fire safety. All community residents are encouraged to attend.
WESLEY’S CHAPEL YARD SALE
The ladies of Wesley’s Chapel UM Church are continuing their yard sale with a half-price sale on Friday and Saturday, June 10-11 at the community center. Hours will be Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WESLEY’S CHAPEL CEMETERY
Officials with Welsey’s Chapel Cemetery are asking that flowers or any decorations that persons wish to keep be removed from grave sites before June 13 so that mowing can resume.