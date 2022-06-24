From left, Anna Grace Parlapiano, Miss Greene County; Tally Bevis, Miss Tennessee, and Madison Metcalf, Miss Robertson County, are shown at Thursday evening’s Miss TN Outstanding Teen competition. Metcalf is a Greene County resident.
On Thursday evening at the Miss Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen competition, two contestants from Greene County tied for one of the preliminary awards.
Anna Grace Parlapiano, Miss Greene County’s Outstanding Teen, and Madison Metcalf, the current Miss Robertson County‘s Outstanding Teen and former 2020 Miss Greene County’s Outstanding Teen, tied for the Onstage Interview preliminary award at the competition, which is being held in Memphis.
These young ladies, alongside former 2020 Historic Greeneville’s Outstanding Teen Eliza Sanders, of Kingsport, also took home preliminary awards Thursday evening.
When asked about winning the Thursday night on-stage award Parlapiano said, “This is so amazing! I am so honored to represent Greene County and speak on behalf of the veterans of my community and I am very excited for night two!”
Miss Greene County Kaitlyn Turner and Miss East Tennessee Taylor Parsons, both of Greene County, will be performing talent on Friday evening in the Miss Tennessee competition.
Also on Friday, Parlapiano and Miss East Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen London Morelock will be participating in the on-stage interview in the Outstanding Teen competition.