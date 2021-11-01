In observance of National Fire Protection Week, Oct. 3-9, the community of North Sunset Street recognized the Greeneville Fire Department by collecting drinks, snacks and treats. For information about fire prevention, visit www.fpw.org. Pictured from left are William and Zerudia Rogers, firefighter Daniel Rodgers, Lt. Matthew Solomon, Fire Chief Allen Shipley, Janna Rollins, Jaiden Merriweather and Sandra Johnson. Also involved but not pictured are Willie Anderson, Debra Brabson and Japan Crigler.