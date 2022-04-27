Cub Scouts from Pack 99 in Mosheim participated in the God and Family program. The program was presented by James Sauceman, a volunteer in Nolachuckey District Boy Scouts of America and pastor of Big Springs Baptist Church. God and Family is the second part of the God and Country Series and is designed for children in fourth-sixth grades. This program encourages children and families to explore their faith together. Upon completion of the program, Scouts are awarded a medal that can be worn on the Cub Scout uniform and a knot patch that can be worn on any Scouting uniform through adulthood. Pictured are scouts; Thomas Messer, Michael Rogers, Jessie Melton, Aiden Moorehouse, and Asher Mathes, along with Sauceman.