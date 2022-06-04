Walmart Distribution Donates To Foster Grandparent Program

The Foster Grandparent Program of Greeneville and Greene County recently received a $1,000 community grant from the Walmart Distribution Center.
The donation was presented to Foster Grandparent Program director Rhonda Humbert by Walmart Distribution associates Sheerie King and Howard Dowell, a news release from the FGP states.
The $1,000 grant will go towards helping to fund lunches for Foster Grandparent volunteers who serve in the Greeneville City Schools, officials say in the release.
The Foster Grandparent Program has served Greeneville and Greene County for over 50 years, the release adds. Foster Grandparent volunteers are placed in schools and daycare facilities to assist students with reading, math, social skills and mentoring activities.
The program is open to seniors who are age 55 and older. Its mission is to provide help not only to the children it serves, but also to the Foster Grandparent volunteers by helping the seniors remain active and engaged within their community. The senior volunteers are also provides with a monetary stipend for their participation.
The local Foster Grandparent Program is facilitated by the First Tennessee Human Resource Agency, a nonprofit organization that provides various services within the Northeast Tennessee region, such as rural transportation, meals to homebound individuals, senior employment and volunteer opportunities and more.
To learn more about the Foster Grandparent Program or how to become a volunteer, call 423-639-8462.
For more information about services provided by the First Tennessee Human Resource Agency, call 423-461-8217.