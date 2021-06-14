JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – The Northeast Regional Health Office serving Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties announces the closure of the Regional COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Line (423-979-4689) effective Monday, June 14.
Residents may call their Tennessee Department of Health local health departments with COVID-related questions, Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., a release says.
The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.