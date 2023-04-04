Ten students from Greene County Schools had a memorable experience over spring break, attending the Global Amazing Shake Competition in Atlanta.
Kendal Baughman, Austin Higgins, Izzy Gosnell, Autumn Carter, Madi Evans, Morgan Solomon, Gavin Dyer, Eli Franklin, Zetta Schultz and Raylea Myers competed at the Ron Clark Academy.
They each earned this opportunity by winning the Amazing Shake competitions at their schools, including all four Greene County middle schools and Doak Elementary School.
The middle schoolers have prepared all year through several activities: attending monthly leadership meetings with gifted education teacher Jessie Beth Miller, creating a school climate survey for their school and reviewing the results with their principal, completing community service and volunteer hours, organizing and helping at school events, judging at the Doak Amazing Shake competition, and fundraising.
A total of 262 competitors from the best of the best of the United States and Canada attended this annual competition, Miller said.
They competed in a practice round on Friday night. This included being interviewed by Miss America, and Baughman was called to the stage and recognized for earning a perfect score at her station.
Solomon and Higgins ended the practice round in the Top 10 on the leaderboard. All students were sorted into crews that allowed them to meet new friends and bond during the competition.
On Saturday, the students honored Greene County and their schools by successfully completing the "Gauntlet Round" and "Work the Room" events, Miller noted.
The Gauntlet Round included minute-long stations where the students had to complete a task and were judged and ranked. Some of the stations included presenting a monologue, dealing with an angry customer at Booger Burgers, shooting a basketball with three seconds to go to either win or lose the game and have to give an interview directly after, giving a weather forecast as a meteorologist, and walking on a treadmill to convince a secret angel investor on the adjacent treadmill to fund your business.
Evans, eighth grader at West Greene Middle School, said, “A competition like The Amazing Shake is important because it truly challenges you and really does put you under a lot of pressure. This is super important though, even if it seems tough or pressuring. It helps improve your soft skills (common skills such as teamwork, time management or creative thinking) by putting you in real-life situations and where you will have to dig deep, find those soft skills, put them to use, and mold them to fit whatever situation you’re in. Being put under pressure is also important because once again, in real life you will experience stressful situations and have to make important decisions in those situations. So, this aspect of The Amazing Shake is really good at preparing you for life and good skills to have.”
During the "Work the Room" round, students had 25 minutes to meet as many of the 50 guests and get scored by them on their handshake, eye contact, and conversation skills. Some of the guest judges included a product designer from Google, an Atlanta rapper, and other CEOs.
Solomon, eighth grader at WGMS, said, “During the Amazing Shake process, I learned that I am capable of so much more than I thought. This is because I went into it doubting myself and thinking I couldn’t do it, but with all of the support I received, I was able to realize that I am actually more social and outgoing than I thought. Thanks to this competition, I am now able to put myself out there more, carry on conversations with different individuals, and overall just be more confident.”
After the "Work the Room" round, the top students were interviewed by Pria Furguson who plays Erica Sinclair on "Stranger Things," debated current events, ate a formal breakfast using formal dining etiquette, and were interviewed one by one to get the 2023 Global Amazing Shake winner.
Baughman, eighth grader at Chuckey-Doak Middle School, said, “Opportunities like the Amazing Shake are great ways to prepare young, ambitious, people for adulthood because you get to experience so many different scenarios you will have to face in your life, such as interviews, debates, and dealing with angry customers.”
“The three words I would choose to describe my experience with the Amazing Shake are challenging, fun, and amazing," said Carter, eighth-grader at WGMS. "Challenging because the entire competition is built to challenge you with difficult and stressful situations. Fun because I made many new friends and I enjoyed competing in most of the stations, especially the gauntlet. It was by far my favorite part! Amazing because everyone was kind, supportive and the experience helps you grow as a person and a leader!”
Izzy Gosnell, sixth-grader at Chuckey-Doak Middle School, explained, “Having the competition benefits our schools, students, and community by the teaching and preparing us for future leadership and communication situations.”
Gavin Dyer, an eighth-grader at South Greene Middle School, said, “While going through both the school and global Amazing Shake competition, I learned that I am capable to achieve whatever I want. The rounds made me both excited and nervous. After going through the first few stations, I realized that I could do it and that all I needed was a little confidence. The competition pushed me to go outside my comfort zone.”
"I got to meet a lot of new people from all over the world and all different backgrounds and get to know them," said Zetta Schultz, fifth-grader at Doak Elementary School. "It was amazing to see what kinds of things other kids have done in their hometowns, and it made me want to do more and inspired me to accomplish really big things!”
Raylea Myers, fifth-grader at Doak, said, “I believe this whole experience from the competition at school to the Amazing Shake has been a great experience. It made me step out of my comfort zone and tested my social skills in a way that made me anxious and nervous; however, I felt like as I went I learned to deal with those feelings and deal with the situation or question I was in at that time. It also taught me different ways to think on my feet and be quick to respond even when I did not have complete knowledge in the question. Overall it was a great experience. I truly enjoyed every moment. I value the lessons I have learned and plan on taking them with me and growing in areas I feel I need help.”
For more information on The Amazing Shake, visit https://www.theamazingshake.com/.