During a calendar year filled with unexpected twists and turns, Hanna Johnson rode the wave and came out the other side a Tusculum University alumna, who is thrilled with what she and her fellow graduates achieved.
Johnson was one of 189 students who participated in the fall semester graduation at Tennessee’s first higher education institution, according to a press release from the university. As a safety measure during the global coronavirus pandemic, Tusculum held a virtual ceremony, Saturday to celebrate graduation.
The graduating class consisted of 90 students who earned master’s degrees, 80 who received bachelor’s degrees and 19 who earned associate degrees. Graduates came from 11 states and five nations and were part of a diverse class that included traditional students, working adults and veterans, the release said.
Johnson, a Greeneville resident and political science major who aspires to be president of the United States, was a commuter student involved in multiple campus activities, such as the Bonner Leader Program and the beach volleyball team. She described this calendar year during her remarks as the undergraduate speaker.
“2020 forced many of us to learn in ways we were not accustomed to,” she said. “It forced many professors to teach in ways they were not accustomed to. It undoubtedly made staying motivated to finish this last semester more difficult.”
When the coronavirus reached East Tennessee, Tusculum quickly converted classes to an online format for the rest of the spring semester and for the summer sessions to protect students, faculty and staff. But the university developed a detailed safety plan to return to face-to-face instruction and residential living for the fall semester, the results of which were successful.
Johnson noted the importance of the fall semester graduation class being able to return to campus, saying that opportunity should stick with the group forever.
“We got to sit in our classes together,” she said. “We got to study together. We got to take pictures together. We attempted to communicate silently in class with just our eyes together. In the end, we made it, y’all. We pioneered through this unprecedented year. We overcame everything that was thrown at us. We completed college in this continually challenging circumstance. We all should be beyond proud. I know I am, and I hope all of you are, too.”
Beyond the pandemic, the release said, Johnson regaled the audience with other memories – late-night library study sessions, meeting her best friends, winning an orientation week lip synch battle and a professor bringing the popular Peggy Ann donuts to a class.
She also remembered attending a live opera and exploring historic sites in Ireland, and she recollected how donors paid for her and other honors students to participate in the Tennessee Intercollegiate State Legislature in Nashville.
Johnson highlighted how Tusculum became the perfect place for her to attend college, the release said.
“The teachers all remembered me,” she said. “They remembered what I was good at and what I was bad at. They called me by name. That is an experience many students do not get from college. But we did. My professors are some of the first people I text when something good or bad happens. These experiences are unique to my college years, and I hope all of you have had similar years and memories.”
The other student graduation speaker, Trevis Gardner, is at a much different stage in life than Johnson but still had a memorable time at Tusculum, the release said.
Gardner, the father of a recent college graduate, is vice president of operations for the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority, for which he has worked since 1991. He has led an active life, serving in the Air Force and Tennessee Air National Guard for 24 years and retiring as a captain. He served on the Blount County Board of Education for five years, including the last two years as chairman, and has just begun his term as chairman of the Blount County Chamber of Commerce.
Gardner earned a master of business administration from Tusculum in August but elected to participate in the December ceremony. This is his second degree from the university, having received a bachelor’s degree in organizational management in 2002.
As a senior executive, Gardner decided he needed greater depth in his knowledge so he can be an even more effective leader in developing and executing policies, the release said. Gardner attended classes in person at Tusculum’s Knoxville campus as well as online.
“I felt a responsibility to continue to improve as I serve those around me,” Gardner said. “I believed the MBA would give me that skill set.”
Dr. Stella Schramm’s economics class in the MBA program helped him immensely in one of his roles at the authority, the release said. The authority operates a general aviation airport, for which he oversees the process of setting fuel prices for pilots. Through Dr. Schramm’s class, he realized he was setting his prices too low, so he adjusted his model. The changes he made resulted in an extra $30,000-$40,000 for the airport.
In his remarks during the ceremony, Gardner told his fellow graduates that they have a license to learn and asked them to consider how they will use it in the future. He also urged his fellow graduates to practice gratitude and to pay it forward, the release said.
“You’ve achieved this goal today of graduation, but you didn’t get there by yourself,” he said. “Many, many others in your life have made some contribution – large or small. Seek out those folks who have done something to support you and offer your thanks. Also, take the next step – find those that are around you and offer them your support so that they can achieve their goals as well.”
Speaking to the newest alumni, Dr. Scott Hummel, Tusculum’s president, encouraged graduates to be confident about their new skills and the way their experiences at the university will help them pursue their dreams.
“You have reached this defining moment in your lives because you believed in yourselves,” he said. “Persistence will play such an important role in what lies ahead for each of you. Your drive to finish is what will make you successful. Be proud of that.”
The graduation ceremony can be viewed at www.tusculum.edu/virtualgrad.