During Tusculum University’s graduation ceremonies Saturday, Dr. Scott Hummel presented the President’s Award to Jalia Arnwine, in the photo at left, who received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, and Jackson Cauthen, in the photo at right, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. This award goes to graduating seniors who have contributed the most to the university’s success and have been the most outstanding achievers in academics, athletics, campus leadership and personality during their four years. Hummel cited Arnwine’s academic excellence, being one of the leading scorers on the women’s basketball team and leading the creation of the Black Student Union and serving as its co-president. He cited Cauthen’s academic performance, prowess on the football field, service as a football team captain and involvement in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, including leading a men’s Bible study group. He said the two have exhibited a long history of civic engagement and their leadership is recognized by coaches, faculty members and peers.