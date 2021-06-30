The Joint Board of Education approved three Carmen Cox Scholarship recipients at its meeting June 24. Pictured from left, standing, are Greeneville City Schools Chief Financial Officer Ellen Lipe, who introduced each student; Greeneville City School Board Member Crystal Hirschy, who distributed certificates; and scholarship recipients Colby Freeman from Greeneville High School, John Hawk from South Greene High School, and Samuel Oakes from Greeneville High School. Each student was awarded a $2,500 scholarship. The scholarships are provided annually through a trust established in 1996 by the estate of T. Elmer Cox in the memory of his wife. The scholarships provide assistance for post-secondary education to outstanding business students in each of the high schools located in Greene County.