Fifty-seven Walters State Community College students, including eight from Greene County, were recently inducted into Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for community college students.
Students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average after completing at least 12 college credit hours in order to be recognized by Phi Theta Kappa.
Local students inducted are Mark Stewart of Afton; Valerie Alvizua, Silvia Flores Moncada, Phylicia Inscore, Jennifer Jenkins, Richard Phillips and Zachary Wood, all of Greeneville; and Jessica Dearinger of Mosheim.