A celebratory high-five is shared as students arrive for the first day of the 2023-24 year at Tusculum View Elementary School. Before the school day started, students were greeting by teachers in matching shirts and balloon displays in the school’s colors. For more photos from the beginning of the year at Tusculum View, visit “Tusculum View Elementary” on Facebook.

