Greeneville High School recently brought back Sculpture class to the Visual Art course options, and so far, the course has been a big success with students, according to art teacher Rachel Redmon.
As a project-based course, students are given the opportunity to create, present, respond, and connect to three-dimensional art while experimenting with a variety of approaches and materials.
“It’s a joy to see students use creative thinking and problem-solving skills to create something that they are proud to display in the GHS Art Hall,” Redmon said.
In honor of Black History Month in February, students have been working on their clay project, creating “face jugs.”
They began by studying the cultural and historical significance of the American tradition of face jugs. The first face jugs in the U.S. were created by enslaved black potters in the Edgefield area of South Carolina in the mid-1800s, according to the Smithsonian Institute.
While their history was poorly documented, historians and descendants believe that face jugs were used for religious and/or ceremonial purposes with African and Caribbean roots, possibly used as gravestone markers since enslaved people were not allowed that dignity.
The practice of making face jugs was quickly adapted by other potters, losing its religious meaning for a more whimsical one and evolving in style and purpose over time.
GHS students conducted individual research for inspiration in designing a face jug in a way that has some personal meaning or expression to them.
Some students went for a classic “ugly jug” look while others recreated a beloved character. Students experimented with their clay as they learned about some hand-building techniques (slab-building, coil-building, pinching, carving, scoring) and tools.
There were some re-starts, struggles, and maybe a little whining, but overall, the students have persevered to create some amazing ceramic art, Redmon shared.
Redmon commended the students’ efforts and respectfulness during the project.
Student Cindy Lawson took it upon herself to help her peers who were struggling with coil building. Two students, Rose Willett and Adriana Lowe, reminded the class that the term “enslaved people” is more dignified than saying “slaves.”
Several students volunteered to come in on their own time to put in extra effort on the details.
Redmon added, “As a new teacher at GHS, I’m learning and growing with the students. They continually challenge and inspire me. I’m feeling quite at home teaching at my old alma mater and hope that I can fill the great role that my predecessor, and my former teacher, Heather Jones, left for me.”
For more information on the history of face jugs, visit http://river.chattanoogastate.edu/orientations/ex-learn-obj/Face_Jugs/Face_Jugs_print.html .