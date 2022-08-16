NASHVILE – AAA is bringing back a popular contest for eighth graders, where the winners are taken on a week-long educational river cruise in Europe, the organization said in a news release. There is no cost to enter the contest and the prize includes the cruise, airfare, travel insurance and money for passports – for the student and a parent or guardian.
The “Discovery Crew” contest begins next Aug. 23 and is provided by AAA – The Auto Club Group, AmaWaterways and Allianz Global Assistance. Up to 60 student winners will be chosen from the contest, which is open to students in The Auto Club Group’s select 14 states (including Tennessee).
“AAA is excited to offer this contest for the second time in collaboration with our long-time partners AmaWaterways and Allianz,” said Deborah Haas, vice president of travel for AAA. “The Discovery Crew contest and trip are inspired by our belief in the transformative power of travel and desire to expand children’s view of the world.”
“For many young students, this may be a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Haas continued. “So, we urge them to enter the contest. The winners will join us on a week-long cruise through the Netherlands and Belgium. While there, students will experience the diverse people and cultures of the area and make new friends. In the end, our hope is to instill a love of travel in generations to come.”
This is the second Discovery Crew contest, hosted by AAA and its partners. The inaugural contest was held in 2018, with the trip culminating the following year. Natalie Stewart, a past winner, describes what the trip meant to her:
“The Discovery Crew trip was one of the most amazing experiences I've ever had. The tours were engaging and I learned so many new things about European history and architecture. My favorite aspect of the trip was getting to travel with other kids my age. I made lifelong friends and had a great time, even just eating dinner on the ship. The trip broadened my horizons and allowed me to see a part of the world I never thought I would. I am so grateful I had this opportunity!”
The contest runs from Aug.23-Sept. 23. Students must enter online at AAA.com/DiscoveryCrew
To be eligible, students must:
- Be at least 13 years old at the start of the contest.
- Be entering the eighth grade and in good standing.
- Reside in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin, or select areas of Illinois, Indiana, or Minnesota. Visit AAA.com/DiscoveryCrew to confirm eligibility.
- Be willing to be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 at the time of the cruise.
Students are not required to be AAA Members or purchase anything to enter.
Winners will be selected based on:
- A creative selfie that showcases their passion for travel.
- Their answers to three essay questions about travel.
The prize includes:
- A week-long educational river cruise March 12-19, 2023.
- Students will fly to Amsterdam, where they will board the AmaWaterways’ AmaLucia ship.
- The ship will sail from Amsterdam through the Netherlands and Belgium, before returning to Amsterdam.
- The prize also includes round trip flights to Amsterdam, travel insurance and money for passports.
Winning students will bring one parent or legal guardian to serve as a chaperone. Each pair will share a cabin while sailing on the AmaWaterways "AmaLucia” ship.
Winners will be notified beginning in October.