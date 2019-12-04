Adventist Academy Donation

The U.S. government class at Greeneville Adventist Academy recently held a donation drive to help support Soldiers’ Angels. Soldiers’ Angels is a nonprofit organization that provides Christmas stockings for deployed troops and disabled veterans. Greeneville Adventist Academy high school students collected donations to fill 31 Christmas stockings. Front row, from left, are Shoshanna Grenti, Katie-Jane Emde and Nicolas Miller. In the back row are Jesse Felan, Bethany Mitchell, Zoie West, Kiran Finley, Camille Martinez and Stephany Munoz.

 Photo Special To The Sun