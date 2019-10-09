Adventist Academy

Greeneville Adventist Academy’s Octet singing group and Handbell Choir recently completed a tour of performances at a variety of schools and churches in East and Middle Tennessee. The two groups are made up of select students. Front row, from left, are Jesse Felan, Braden Ball, Jayden Cushing, Elias Santos, Ellie Rose Emde, Raimey Talbert, Katie-Jane Emde, Ava Kennedy, Bethany Mitchell and director Anne Andrus. In the back row, from left, are Daniel Lynch, Academy Principal Randy Nomura, Kiran Finley, Lilybeth Andrus and Kaylee Cushing.

 Photo Special To The Sun