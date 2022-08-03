Dr. Faisal Al-khateeb, an associate professor of computer science, has been selected as the new chair of the Mathematics and Computer Science Department at Tusculum University.
Al-khateeb has served at Tusculum since 2019. During his academic career, which has spanned about 22 years, a press release from Tusculum said, Al-khateeb has taught a wide range of subjects, including cyber security, e-commerce and managing data communication and networks.
“I picked Dr. Al-khateeb as chair because he has experience in administration at other institutions,” said Dr. Heather Henson-Ramsey, dean of the College of Science, Technology and Mathematics. “Dr. Al-khateeb is a strong academic, who puts student needs first and, as an instructor, challenges and engages them. He is respected by the department and will lead with thoughtfulness and fairness.”
Earlier in his career, Al-khateeb served as associate dean and executive director of the Assessment Department for the School of Management at the New York Institute of Technology in the United Arab Emirates and the Management Information Systems track chair for the College of Business and Economics at United Arab Emirates University, the release said.
In addition to his work in the classroom, Al-khateeb has experience in the private sector, according to the release. He is principal and co-founder of Double Facets International Consultancy and consultant and co-founder of International Engineers for Trading.
“Both my U.S. and overseas experiences have given me a broad perspective in working with students, faculty and administrators from different educational institutions,” Al-khateeb said. “I have taught a variety of undergraduate and graduate IT courses using traditional lecture-based and technology-based delivery methods. This teaching method has advanced my teaching flexibility, diversified my educational outlook and has contributed to my dynamic instructional philosophy.”
Al-khateeb is excited about serving as chair at Tusculum and highlights the department’s quality.
“The Department of Math and Computer Science at Tusculum has several strengths, including being student service-oriented and trying its best to bring a practical and applied perspective to the classroom by bridging the gap between theory and real industry needs in the market,” he said. “Our faculty in the department put students first and individualize student learning by engaging them in different ways to personalize the educational material delivered.”
Al-khateeb has a doctorate in information systems decision sciences from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
For more information about the department and the rest of the university, visit www.tusculum.edu.