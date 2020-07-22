Andrew “Andy” Magee has been announced by the Greeneville City School District as the new Assistant Principal at Greeneville Middle School.
Magee has spent 12 years in the classroom as both a teacher and guidance counselor. His knowledge and expertise were enhanced through his work with students of all ages through The University of Tennessee-Knoxville Athletic Department, a press release from Greeneville City Schools said.
Magee comes to Greeneville Middle School with a great deal of energy and enthusiasm. He is passionate about students, student learning, leadership, and relationship building with students, staff, and the community, the release said.
Magee is coming to Greeneville Middle School from Jefferson Middle School in Oak Ridge, Tennessee where he served students and staff as a school counselor. Prior to his work in Oak Ridge, Magee worked as math teacher in Knox County Schools where he taught Algebra 1, Geometry, Algebra 2, Pre-Calculus, Honors Pre-Calculus, and Bridge Math during his time in the classroom. Other classroom experience includes in-school suspension teacher and substitute teacher.
Magee earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville. He is currently working on his doctorate degree in Educational Administration and Leadership through Carson-Newman University.
“Being selected as the assistant principal of Greeneville Middle School is a tremendous honor,” Magee said. “As an educator for 12 years, I understand the importance of a connection to our community and how working together to provide the best education for our students is critical. I look forward to working alongside the Greeneville Middle School family and community and continuing the tradition of academic excellence.”
Greeneville Middle School Principal Rachel Adams said, “I am excited to welcome Mr. Magee to Greeneville Middle School. His counseling background and energetic attitude will make a great contribution to our administrative team as we work together to support the Greeneville Middle School staff in providing an exceptional, well-rounded educational experience for all our students. I am eager to begin our work together to continue the culture of excellence and equity at Greeneville Middle School.”