Nearly 1,200 high school students across the state started taking online advanced placement (AP) classes this month through the new AP Access for All program, a press release from the Tennessee Department of Education said.
Announced in the spring, AP Access for All is a grant program created by the Department of Education and administered by the Niswonger Foundation to expand access to AP courses statewide by eliminating financial barriers and supporting enrollment in AP coursework not currently offered at students’ home high schools.
Since June, according to the release, 75% of school districts that include high schools have joined the program. Of the 102 participating districts, 21 are in counties classified as at-risk or distressed and 38 are rural districts, the release said.
Students in participating districts, many of which previously had no or limited access to AP courses, can choose from 14 AP courses and earn free college credit while in high school. Both Greene County and Greeneville City school systems have previously offered AP courses taught in person at school, and many Greene County Schools students have also previously taken AP courses online through the Niswonger Foundation. Both have also joined the AP Access program, according to the program website.
“One of the most important things we can do for our high school students is help them explore potential postsecondary and career pathways and ensure they have access to robust academic coursework that helps them be successful in life after graduation,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Thanks to partners like the Niswonger Foundation, the AP Access for All program will have a huge impact on the state for years to come by training our teachers and advancing their skillsets, and importantly, providing students in school districts all across the state with opportunities for AP coursework that they have never been able to access before.”
Courses available include art history, biology, calculus AB, computer science A, environmental science, human geography, language and composition, macroeconomics, microeconomics, psychology, statistics, U.S. government and politics, U.S. history and language, and composition. Plans are to add more courses for the spring semester.
“With classes in session, AP Access for All is off to a fast start and is now creating new pathways for students to enter college prepared and confident, ” said Dr. Nancy Dishner, president and CEO of the Niswonger Foundation. “We are excited to partner with Commissioner Schwinn and the Department of Education on this program and look forward to seeing how access and opportunity through AP Access for ALL will continue to grow and support Tennessee students and families for years to come.”
All AP Access for All courses are taught by certified and trained Tennessee teachers, and while these courses are virtual, many schools are providing time and computer labs for their students to complete coursework at school during their school day, the release said.
“We have spent the last few months planning the details of this program, preparing systems and infrastructure, onboarding districts, and training teachers,” said Gina Pavlovich, director of Niswonger Online and AP Access for All. “Now, as students have returned to school and AP Access for All courses have begun, we are seeing the impact of access as students gain real experience with college coursework and are preparing for postsecondary success.”
Last summer, the Niswonger Foundation conducted online teacher training for more than 80 Tennessee educators and, in partnership with the College Board, sponsored AP Summer Institute training for nearly 150 teachers at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga, the release said. Fifty-three Tennessee educators are currently teaching AP Access for All online courses this fall.
Student enrollment for the spring semester opens in November, and free AP training will once again be available for Tennessee educators in Summer 2022.
Funding for AP Access for All is through the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) and Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds.
For more information, visit tnapaccessforall.org.