Registration for the fall 2022 semester for the AP Access for ALL program begins March 1.
AP Access for ALL, a partnership between the Tennessee Department of Education and the Greeneville-based Niswonger Foundation, is currently serving 1,800 students from 192 high schools statewide, according to a press release from the state.
The program helps students prepare for college and earn college credits before graduating high school through providing free access to online Advanced Placement courses and paying exam fees. It also provides free training for teachers interested in teaching AP courses.
Before the launch of AP Access for ALL in June, only 50% of Tennessee high school students had access to an AP class at their school. Now, 86% of all public high schools (110 school districts) have partnered with AP Access for All to give their students access to college level courses, the release said.
AP Access for ALL currently offers 15 AP courses online.
Students may register for courses through their high school counselors.