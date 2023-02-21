The Greeneville City Schools (GCS) Education Foundation is accepting applications for the Caroline Russell Memorial Scholarship.
The family of the late Caroline Barry Russell has endowed this $1,000 scholarship in honor of the Russell matriarch’s legacy of service in education.
Russell graduated from Greeneville High School in 1958. She earned her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from East Tennessee State University and dedicated her career to the Greeneville City Schools, serving as a beloved educator at Greeneville Middle School for 28 years.
The Caroline Russell Memorial Scholarship is open to seniors at Greeneville High School intending to pursue a career in education from East Tennessee State University, Tusculum University, or the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
Recipients will be awarded based on academic achievement, future goals in the field of education, community service, and financial need.
Application packets are available from the Greeneville High School Guidance Office or the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation website: www.gcseducationfoundation.net . The application deadline is April 7.
“Mrs. Russell was a shining example of what makes Greeneville a special community,” said Bob Leonard, trustee for the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation. “Like so many of our remarkable teachers, she was educated here, dedicated her career to local children, and raised her own family in this district. Her children, Robert, Barry, and Brenda have chosen to honor her legacy by supporting those that wish to follow in her footsteps. The Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation is honored to assist in keeping her memory alive. “
The Russell Family added, “Your parents are your first and longest supporters throughout your life. Parents give so much to their children as they develop through the different stages of your life, in your academics, education and in your career. Never asking for anything in return. Now, in the absence of our mother, it is a great pleasure to honor our mother and Nana with the development of the Caroline Barry Russell scholarship for seniors of Greeneville High school desiring to enter the field of education. Our mother was a longtime educator at Greeneville Middle School. It was her desire to help her students, or 'her kids' as she liked to call them, both academically and personally. Many times, both our mother and father, Rob Russell, helped others without their knowledge. They did not desire the limelight, they just wanted to see students succeed.”
For additional information about the Caroline Russell Memorial Scholarship contact Amanda Waddell at 423-823-0001 or waddella@gcschools.net.