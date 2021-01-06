Students who have worked with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office's (THSO) Reduce TN Crashes program may apply for a $3,000 scholarship offered by the THSO and AAA - The Auto Club Group.
A press release from the state Department of Safety & Homeland Security said one exemplary high school senior will win the award for working with the Reduce TN Crashes program to improve teen driver safety within the student's local community.
All high school seniors in Tennessee are encouraged to apply, the release said. In order to be considered, the student must be a current high school senior who will attend a college or university in Tennessee. The student must be nominated by a principal, teacher, mentor, or school resource officer. The student is also required to write an essay explaining how he or she participated in Reduce TN Crashes activities during the 2017-2021 school years to educate other students about driver safety.
Each application submission will be judged based on the quality and content of the student nomination and essay, the release said. The scholarship will be awarded to the student who best demonstrates strong leadership skills, school involvement, volunteerism, and advocacy for teen driver safety. In order to apply, the student must register his or her high school at www.ReduceTNCrashes.org then submit the student nomination and essay to www.ReduceTNCrashes.org/Scholarship by March 31.
The first Reduce TN Crashes Scholarship Award was granted in May 2020 to Dana White during her senior year at David Crockett High School in Jonesborough. White now studies nursing at East Tennessee State University, according to the release.
The second Reduce TN Crashes Scholarship Award recipient will be announced in May.
For more information, visit www.ReduceTNCrashes.org/Scholarship or contact admin@reducetncrashes.org.