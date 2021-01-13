Applications are now open for the 2021 Youth Builders of Greeneville Scholarship awards, an announcement from the club said.
Any Greene County or Greeneville High School student graduating with the class of 2021 is encouraged to apply, the announcement said. Scholarships will be awarded to two seniors in Greene County Schools and one from Greeneville High School.
Application forms are available in the guidance offices at each of the five local high schools.
The one-time scholarship awards of $1,000 may be used to help defray costs at an accredited post-secondary educational institution during the 2021-22 academic year.
Applications must be postmarked by March 31, and scholarship winners will be notified in April.