April is Greene County Imagination Library Month, and Coordinator Ruth Burkey said there is much to celebrate.
As of April 1, Burkey said 2,850 children are registered, representing 80% of all Greene County children 5 years old and younger. Nearly 10,000 5-year-olds have graduated from the Imagination Library’s literacy program, and the organization has distributed more than half a million books in Greene County since it began.
The 550,000th book will be given to its recipient in May.
“We want to thank all of the individuals and businesses in the county who support our program,” Burkey stated. “Every dollar donated goes toward the purchase of books. It takes only $15 to provide monthly books for one child for an entire year.
“Children are better prepared to start school when they are exposed to books,” Burkey continued. “Reading to a child for just a few minutes a day is the best gift a parent or guardian can give to ensure a strong start in literacy.”
Imagination Library is open to all children under age 5. There are affiliates in all 50 states and several foreign countries, so if a family moves outside Greene County, there is a good chance their children can still receive books, Burkey said.
“We do ask that parents contact us directly whether they are moving within Greene County or elsewhere. Providing a change of address before a move guarantees that there will not be a delay in book delivery and that a child won’t miss a book,” she said.
Parents can register their children or make address changes by emailing Burkey at gcimaginationlibrary@gmail.com or call/text 423-329-0466.